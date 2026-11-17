First time in 11 years, Virat Kohli endures leanest patch in ODI cricket after dismal outing in New Zealand

Virat Kohli averaged less than even 22 during India's five-match ODI series against New Zealand

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Virat Kohli’s bid to feature in what will be his last ICC Cricket World Cup edition next year is up for questioning. The former India captain is rigorously building up for the quadrennial event at South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, but he had a very challenging outing in the recently concluded five-match ODI series in New Zealand where Kohli finished as the visitor’s highest scorer.

One would expect Virat Kohli to score at least more than 200 runs in a series where he ended as India’s top-scorer but the reality was slightly different against New Zealand. Kohli managed to score just 86 runs across the five-match series with one of the matches getting washed out entirely due to rain.

Except the first one-day in Auckland where he scored 74 runs, Kohli got out for back-to-back three single digit scores, including a duck in the decisive fourth ODI. In the second and fifth one-day, Kohli scored seven and five respectively.

Virat Kohli concluded the series at an average of just 21.50, which is one of his lowest ever since his debut. As a matter of fact, this was the first time in more than a decade that Kohli’s registered back-to-back three single digit scores in one-day internationals.

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But the series also offered Kohli the chance to break a few records. The right-hand batter has become the first batter in one-day history to score 13,000 runs from the number three spot and also went past Ricky Ponting’s record of scoring the most runs against New Zealand.

Kohli’s 1983 runs are now the most against the Blackcaps in ODIs. Ponting had 1971 runs to his name.

Virat Kohli’s seam movement struggle

Virat Kohli seemingly struggled in the windy and tricky conditions of New Zealand where the ball seamed and bounced much more than expected. Known for being two steps ahead of the bowlers, Kohli could not adapt properly to the surfaces and consistently faced difficulties in understanding the line and length.

Kohli’s old problem of going behind the outside off-stump deliveries also resurfaced as he looked in a hurry to score runs. India’s 2027 World Cup preparations are underway but Kohli’s form in New Zealand has raised a lot of questions.

After a forgettable outing against New Zealand, Virat Kohli will be offered a chance to redeem himself during India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka from December 13 onwards.