Five-time winners CSK part ways with batting coach Mike Hussy ahead of IPL 2027, THIS coach’s future is unclear

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) part ways with the batting coach Mike Hussy ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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CSK part ways with Mike Hussy ahead of IPL 2027

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a big change in the coaching staff as the franchise decided to part ways with Mike Hussy.

This decision has been taken by the management to move forward to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already made changes in their coaching staff as former Indian star and legendary player Zaheer Khan replaced Stephen Fleming for the head coach spot.

Meanwhile, CSK’s former bowling coach, Eric Simons, is already out as the former player of the franchise Mohit Sharma replaced him to take this position. Now, all the eyes will be on the fielding coach of the franchise, James Foster, as his future with the team is still unclear.

For the IPL 2027, CSK put their decision on hold on the extension of James Foster’s contract as fielding coach for now. The former England player joined CSK last year and has reportedly been told about the situation. However, he has not replied to this website’s request for a comment.

Speaking about Mike Hussy, he served as CSK’s batting coach for eight years. Not only this, he also played for the franchise for six years. He joined the franchise in 2008 in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He represented Chennai for the four consecutive seasons from 2010 to 2013.

However, he got a chance to play for the franchise in one more season in IPL 2015, after spending a year with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in 2014. After serving as a player for CSK. Mike Hussy decided to join the franchise as a batting coach in IPL 2018, where he worked under head coach Stephen Fleming.

According to reports, he had already been informed by the franchise regarding his parting ways with CSK. Mike Hussy did not comment when asked about his time with the franchise.

Some reports also claimed that he was not happy to see the changes made by the franchise in its coaching staff. Reports also suggested that Mike Hussy has been in talks with a few teams as he could join another franchise in the next season of IPL.