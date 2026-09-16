‘For how long will you keep Vaibhav Sooryavanshi…’: Mohammad Kaif’s strong message to Team India ahead of 3rd T20I

Mohammad Kaif has suggested a BIG change to India’s playing XI for the Afghanistan 3rd T20I, with this three-player combination on his mind.

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Young Team India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Photo: IANS)

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has proposed a three-opener combination for India’s third and final T20I against Afghanistan. He wants the team management to find a way to include Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the same playing XI.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after Samson produced a brilliant 57 off 22 balls in the second T20I. The third and final match will be played in Delhi on Thursday, with the team likely to make a few changes after sealing the series.

Mohammad Kaif wants all three batters in playing XI

Kaif believes Abhishek, Samson and Sooryavanshi are three exciting options and should eventually feature together for India. He feels the upcoming match could be an opportunity to test the combination.

“Somewhere down the line in the future, whether it be in the next 2 months, 4 months, or 6 months, these 3 players have to play together. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, and Abhishek Sharma all together in the playing XI. It is my desire that these 3 players play together, because they are such exciting talent,” Mohammad Kaif said on Cricbuzz.

The former India batter also suggested that India could bring Sooryavanshi into the XI by leaving out one bowler. With Abhishek capable of bowling a few overs, Kaif feels the team can manage the balance.

“It is not Sanju Samson vs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; both are strong players. You can even try to fit them together in the next match by removing one bowler and bringing in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. You have Abhishek Sharma, who can bowl a few overs, so it can be managed. You have won the series anyway, so try playing all three of them together. For how long will you keep Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out? So you have to find a formula where all three of them fit together,” he continued.

Mohit Sharma raises concern over Vaibhav’s game time

Former India pacer Mohit Sharma, however, offered a different view on Sooryavanshi’s possible inclusion in the final T20I. He feels giving the teenager just one match at the end of the series may not be ideal.

“That question is a 100 percent valid, and it has been since the first match. From Vaibhav’s point of view, it is not right to give him just one match. If you want to play him, play him from the first match itself and give him the entire series. If you give him the last match of the series and, for some reason, he is not able to score runs, it will have a huge impact on his confidence. If he has to be on the bench for the next series as well, especially now that Sanju Samson has scored runs, the poor score from here might have an impact for a long time,” Mohit Sharma said.

India face selection call ahead of final T20I

Abhishek Sharma has remained a regular opener, while India have rotated between Samson and Sooryavanshi. Samson’s strong return in the second T20I has added another layer to the selection discussion.