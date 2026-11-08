Former batter Cheteshwar Pujara shares his two cents on what franchises will do in upcoming IPL 2027 auction next month

Cheteshwar Pujara has shared his predictions ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline, identifying two high-value players who could be released. The former India batter also backed RCB to retain their entire squad while tipping KKR to make the most changes

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/former-batter-cheteshwar-pujara-shares-his-two-cents-on-what-franchises-will-do-in-upcoming-ipl-2027-auction-next-month-8543203/ Copy

File photo of Cheteshwar Pujara. (Photo: IANS)

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has shared his predictions on the players and teams that could face major changes ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. With the retention deadline approaching on November 17, franchises are working on their squad combinations for the next season.

In an interaction with Star Sports, Pujara discussed possible releases, captaincy changes and the teams that could enter the auction with the most work to do. He picked Kolkata Knight Riders as the teams likely to release the highest number of players, while backing defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to retain their entire squad.

One of the biggest talking points is the future of two high-value players, Cameron Green and Nicholas Pooran. Green was bought by KKR for Rs 25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, while Pooran was retained by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 21 crore.

Pujara believes KKR could consider releasing Green despite the massive amount spent on him. However, he feels the franchise could attempt to bring the Australian back at the auction.

“They can still get him back at the auction,” Pujara said while discussing KKR’s options.

Pooran is another player whose future could be uncertain. The West Indies batter had a difficult IPL 2026 campaign, and LSG could consider releasing him to free up funds for the auction. However, Pujara also suggested that the franchise could choose to retain Pooran and release Ayush Badoni instead.

Chennai Super Kings could also have a decision to make between Matt Henry and Matthew Short. At Gujarat Titans, Pujara pointed towards a possible choice between Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan. Punjab Kings could consider releasing either Xavier Bartlett or Lockie Ferguson, while Sunrisers Hyderabad may look at Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel.

KKR and Mumbai Indians could make major changes

Pujara expects KKR to be the most active team in terms of releases. The franchise also has a captaincy question to address, which could influence its retention plans.

Mumbai Indians could also make some changes to their established core. Pujara picked MI when asked which team could surprise everyone with its release decisions. Speculation around Hardik Pandya’s future has added to the uncertainty surrounding the five-time champions.

In contrast, Pujara does not expect RCB to make major changes. He believes the defending champions have a settled combination and do not need to enter the auction looking for several new players.

“RCB, because they have a balanced squad and they don’t need to look for players,” he said.

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. The retention deadline for all ten franchises is November 17, after which the released players will become part of the auction pool.