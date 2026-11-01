Former CSK star picks Abhishek Sharma over Harry Brook as best T20I batter

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star picks Abhishek Sharma over Harry Brook as best T20I batter. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/former-csk-star-picks-abhishek-sharma-over-harry-brook-as-best-t20i-batter-8541249/ Copy

Former CSK picks Abhishek Sharma over Harry Brook (Image - X)

Harry Brook has become one of the top batters in T20I cricket. His attacking style and good batting skills have helped him make a name for himself. However, former Chennai Super Kings player Subramaniam Badrinath has a different choice. He believes Abhishek Sharma is the best batter in T20I cricket.

The Indian opener’s performances speak for themselves. He is making a name for himself and moving closer to becoming a great player in T20I cricket.

“I think Abhishek is one of the most devastating hitters. It is enough to instill fear within the bowlers in the powerplay even though he has a baby face. His batting is on the next level. The English media can say Harry Brook is the best right now. But there is no chance. It is Abhishek and he has got the numbers,” Badrinath said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Abhishek Sharma has again become the No. 1 batter in the ICC T20I rankings after scoring a century against New Zealand in the third T20I. His innings helped India chase the target of 199 runs easily. He came close to breaking his own record for the fastest T20I century in a match between two Full Member teams. He also went past Virat Kohli to become the Indian player with the most centuries in T20I cricket.

“Abhishek’s rise back to the top was arguably more expected, with the India left-hander reclaiming his spot at the top for T20I batters following his quickfire century against New Zealand in Wellington in the third game of their series on Tuesday,” the ICC wrote on its website.

Badrinath also shared his views on who should open for India in T20I matches. India has used different opening pairs since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joined the team after the IPL this year for the Ireland tour.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek opened and that was a surprise for me. I am still confused. Yes, India made 118 in the powerplay. But who should open? Vaibhav or Sanju Samson? Samson at three I feel is not fair. I don’t know where this is going. But if they decide something, they need to stick to it,” he added.