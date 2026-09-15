Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar calls in for some radical changes within BCCI – Here’s what he said

The suggestion comes after the recent Duleep Trophy final, where East Zone won the title on the basis of their first innings lead after the match ended in a draw

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File photo of Sunil Gavaskar. (Credits: IANS)

Sunil Gavaskar has suggested a major change to the way the Board of Control for Cricket in India uses its Cricket Advisory Committee with the former India captain calling for several legendary cricketers to be brought into a wider advisory role.

Gavaskar believes the CAC should have responsibilities beyond appointing the national selectors and head coach. He wants the committee to look at domestic and international schedules and other important matters concerning Indian cricket.

The suggestion comes after the recent Duleep Trophy final, where East Zone won the title on the basis of their first-innings lead after the match ended in a draw. Gavaskar has previously questioned the system and feels Indian cricket needs more experienced voices involved in important decisions.

“There are, no longer, any committees in BCCI today apart from the selection committees and the CAC. Perhaps the time has come to expand the CAC and its brief of selecting the selectors and coach and also look at fixtures – domestic and international and all things related to Indian cricket,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Gavaskar then named some of the biggest figures in Indian cricket who could bring their experience to such a committee. His list included Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag.

“There are some incredibly experienced former cricketers whose expertise can be utilised to be on this committee. How about names like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag — to name a few? The President and Secretary will be there too,” he said.

The idea would give former players a bigger role in decisions that affect Indian cricket. Gavaskar feels the presence of players who have experienced international cricket at the highest level could add more importance to discussions involving the coach, captain and the National Cricket Academy.

He also suggested that a similar committee should be formed for women’s cricket, where former players and experienced coaches could help with important decisions.

“When this committee interacts with the coach and captain and the head of the NCA, it carries a heft beyond measure. A similar committee for women’s cricket, too, where experience and expertise meet to take calls to take Indian cricket forward,” Gavaskar wrote.

The 77-year-old ended his suggestion by admitting that such a setup may still be difficult to achieve, but he believes it is worth considering.