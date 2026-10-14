Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan set to take legal action against World T20 Continent Cup organisers – Here’s why

Shikhar Dhawan has released an official statement regarding the illegal usage of his name in the World T20 Continent Cup

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Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket through a social media post on Saturday, August 24, 2024. (Photo: IANS)

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has said that the organisers of the World T20 Continent Cup used his name without his knowledge or permission. The former cricketer also confirmed that his team would take legal action over the matter.

Dhawan issued a statement on social media on Tuesday after learning that he had been named as a participant in the upcoming tournament. He made it clear that he had not given his consent to be part of the competition and asked fans and media outlets not to rely on unauthorised announcements about his participation.

“I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this,” Dhawan said.

“I request the media and my fans to not report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support,” he added.

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Dhawan’s statement comes after his name was included in the Asia Warriors squad for the World T20 Continent Cup. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Hong Kong in December 2026 and will feature former international cricketers from different parts of the world.

According to the tournament’s official website, the competition is being organised by Atherra Sports Pvt. Ltd. It is planned to feature four teams representing Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, with nine T20 matches scheduled to be played.

The teams are named Asia Warriors, Africa Lions, Europe Champions and North America Eagles. The organisers have promoted the tournament as a competition featuring more than 60 retired international cricketers.

However, Dhawan’s statement has raised questions about the process used to announce players for the event. The former India opener has not confirmed his participation and has instead said that legal steps will be taken to address the use of his name.

The organisers are yet to issue a response to Dhawan’s statement. The tournament’s full schedule has also not been announced.

Shikhar Dhawan’s career and stats

Shikhar Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket in August 2024. He represented India in 34 Tests, 167 One-Day Internationals and 68 T20 Internationals. He was also part of India’s Champions Trophy-winning team in 2013, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer. He is also a one-time Indian Premier League winner with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016.