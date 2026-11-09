Former India opener WV Raman hails Mohammed Shami after Test retirement, says’ A delight to watch over the years’

Former India opener WV Raman applauded Mohammed Shami after the Indian pacer announced his Test retirement. Scroll down to read the full story.

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WV Raman praised Mohammed Shami after his Test retirement (Image - X)

Former India opener WV Raman shared a special message for Mohammed Shami after he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Raman worked with Shami during his early days in domestic cricket when he was the head coach of Bengal.

Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday night. The fast bowler was known for moving the ball in the air and off the pitch. He finished his Test career with 229 wickets in 64 matches. He also took six five-wicket hauls. Shami is the sixth-highest wicket-taking Indian fast bowler in Test cricket.

“Mohd Shami has been a delight to watch all these years during which time he made an indelible impact in the toughest format of the game arguably — Test cricket! Well done Shami.. Have fun till you have had enough of this game..” Raman wrote on his ‘X’ account on Sunday.

Mohammed Shami and WV Raman have known each other since 2010. At that time, Raman was the coach of Bengal’s senior cricket team. Shami played his first Ranji Trophy match under Raman’s coaching. He made his debut against Assam on November 17, 2010. After that, Shami started playing regularly for Bengal and became one of the team’s main bowlers. His good bowling helped him get a chance to play for India in 2013.

Shami was born in Sahaspur Alinagar village, Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. He shifted to Kolkata to get more opportunities to play cricket. He began playing club cricket in the city and worked hard on his game. He was famous for his good bowling for the Bengal team. He was then picked to play in the Ranji Trophy. Shami continued to work hard and picked up many wickets for Bengal. His performances earned him a place in the Indian team. He later became one of India’s best fast bowlers.

Shami also took many wickets while playing Test matches outside India. He picked up 145 wickets in 41 matches in other countries. His bowling average in these matches was 30.33. He also did very well in Test matches played in India. He took 76 wickets at an average of 22.1. Indian pitches do not always help fast bowlers, but Shami still managed to take wickets regularly. He showed his skills in both home and away matches during his Test career.

Shami played his last Test match for India in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia. The match was played at The Oval. After that, he did not play another Test match for India. He has now decided to retire from Test cricket. However, he will continue to play ODI and T20 cricket. This means fans will still get a chance to watch him play in the shorter formats of the game.

Shami will also continue to play domestic cricket for Bengal. He has been included in Bengal’s 19-member team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The tournament will start on November 14. His experience of playing for India will be useful for Bengal during the competition. He will also get a chance to play more matches and stay active in cricket.

Bengal will play their first match against Karnataka on November 14. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Bengal have been placed in Elite Group A along with Karnataka, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. All eight teams will fight for a place in the next round. Bengal will look to start the tournament with a win. Shami’s experience and bowling could play an important role in helping the team do well in the competition.