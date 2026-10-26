Former India selector reveals real reason why Suryakumar Yadav was picked as T20I captain ahead of Hardik Pandya

Former India selector S Sharath has explained why the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee chose Suryakumar Yadav over Hardik Pandya as India's T20I captain after the 2024 T20 World Cup

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Indian cricketer and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav attends a promotional event in Mumbai on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Former India selector S Sharath has described the decision to appoint Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I captain ahead of Hardik Pandya as a bold move. The senior selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, chose Suryakumar to take charge after Rohit Sharma stepped down from the format following India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Hardik was widely expected to become India’s next T20I captain. He had served as Rohit’s deputy during the T20 World Cup and had also led India in several matches when senior players were rested. However, the selectors decided to back Suryakumar, who had established himself as one of the leading batters in T20 cricket.

Sharath said India had several experienced players who could take up leadership roles but believed Suryakumar was the right choice for the job.

“The team was not short on leaders. You had Rohit, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja. Suryakumar is a great character and a good team man. We thought he would seamlessly take over from Rohit. And he did a terrific job, and didn’t lose a single T20 series,” Sharath told the Indian Express.

He also acknowledged that Hardik was a capable leader but felt Suryakumar had done well since taking over the role. India’s performances under Suryakumar helped justify the selectors’ decision.

“The credit should go to Ajit for making the right call. He took that bold decision. When we pick a team, we have to name a captain,” he added further.

Fitness was one of the main reasons behind the selection committee’s call. Hardik has struggled with injuries during his career, which has affected his availability across formats. The selectors wanted a captain who could play regularly and remain available for most matches.

Agarkar had explained the reasoning behind the decision when the appointment was announced in July 2024. He said the team needed a captain who was likely to be available for all games and added that Suryakumar had the qualities required to lead India.

Hardik, meanwhile, continued to remain an important member of the team because of his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. His all-round skills give India balance in the T20I format.

Suryakumar Yadav’s appointment came at a time when India were looking to build on their T20 World Cup success and prepare for future tournaments. Under his leadership, the Indian team did not lose a single bilateral series and also won every possible tournament, whether the Asia Cup or the World Cup.