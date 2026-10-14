Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel yet to apply for BCCI chief selector’s post as deadline ends

Parthiv Patel had not applied for the BCCI men’s chief selector position by the October 14 deadline. While Pragyan Ojha continues to handle the role on an interim basis.

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Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has not applied for the vacant BCCI men’s chief selector position, despite being considered one of the leading candidates to replace Ajit Agarkar. With the application deadline now over, Patel’s chances of joining the senior selection committee appear uncertain unless the BCCI decides to extend the process.

According to a PTI report, Patel had not submitted his application by 5 pm IST on October 14, the deadline set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The board had opened applications for the post on October 6.

Pragyan Ojha continues as interim chief selector

South Zone representative Pragyan Ojha is currently handling the chief selector’s responsibilities on an interim basis. He took charge because he has played the most Test matches among the members of the existing selection committee.

With Patel yet to apply, he could continue working with the Gujarat Titans coaching setup and his broadcasting commitments rather than move into the selection panel. Ojha is also expected to remain in charge for the rest of his tenure, although the BCCI’s final decision is awaited.

The new chief selector will be responsible for selecting India’s squads across all three formats: Tests, ODIs and T20Is. The role also involves identifying young players, strengthening India’s bench strength and keeping track of talent across domestic and international cricket.

BCCI sets eligibility rules for chief selector

In its October 6 announcement, the BCCI outlined the responsibilities and eligibility conditions for the position. Applicants must have played at least seven Test matches, 30 first-class matches, or 10 ODIs along with 20 first-class matches.

Candidates must also have retired from cricket at least five years before applying. The selected candidate will be expected to attend team meetings, travel for matches, scout players and submit quarterly performance reports to the BCCI Apex Council.

The appointment is expected to come from the West Zone, the region represented by Agarkar.

Ramesh Powar, Sameer Dighe emerge as options

Former India women’s team coach Ramesh Powar could now be among the contenders for the senior selector’s position. The Mumbai-based former India spinner had reportedly been expected to take charge of the junior men’s selection committee.

However, he may now be considered for the senior role from the West Zone. Former India wicketkeeper Sameer Dighe is another possible candidate, with both Powar and Dighe having applied for the position, according to the report.

The BCCI’s next move will determine who takes over the vacant role and leads the selection process for India’s senior men’s teams. Until an appointment is made, Ojha is expected to continue handling the chief selector’s duties.