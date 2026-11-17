Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi reveals why he left India in 2010, says ‘because of threat to life’

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi revealed the reason behind leaving India in 2010. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Lalit Modi reveals why he left India in 2010 (Image - X)

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Commissioner Lalit Modi has denied that he left India to avoid legal action. The reason behind leaving the country was cleared by him as he had received threats to his life.

Not only this, Lalit Modi has also stated that no FIR was filed against him when he left India.

“I left India in 2010 because of credible threats to my life from the underworld, three days after my armed police protection was withdrawn without notice. At the time of my departure, no FIR existed against me,” Modi said in a statement posted on ‘X’.

“In a letter to the Enforcement Directorate, the Additional Commissioner of the Mumbai Police confirmed that my security protection had been provided on the basis of intelligence received from central agencies concerning threats to my life,” Modi claimed.

“When my Indian passport was subsequently cancelled at the instance of the Enforcement Directorate, the Delhi High Court examined the circumstances, set aside the revocation in 2014 and restored my passport.”

Lalit Modi also shared that he threatened legal action against Indian media organizations for “false and defamatory reports” about his departure from India.

“A section of the Indian media has portrayed my acquisition of British citizenship as the development of someone who fled allegations and whom India is now attempting to bring back. The entire premise of such reporting is false,” Modi said.

“I intend to pursue appropriate legal remedies against false and defamatory reports in all jurisdictions available to me.”

Lalit Modi also stated that there were no chargesheet had been filed against him in any court in India in more than 16 years.

“No criminal prosecution concerning these matters has been launched against me in any Indian court. An FIR was registered in Chennai in October 2010 following a complaint by N Srinivasan, then Secretary of the BCCI.

“I maintain that the complaint was an act of vendetta intended to remove me from IPL, following my opposition to Mr Srinivasan’s conflict of interest arising from his simultaneous positions as a BCCI office-bearer, member of the IPL Governing Council and owner of Chennai Super Kings,” Modi said.

“In January 2015, the Supreme Court held that Mr Srinivasan suffered from a conflict of interest and was disqualified from holding office in the BCCI.”

Lalit Modi also denied reports that he could be sent back to India. He added that such things happen to people facing criminal cases or those found guilty of a crime. He revealed that neither of these things applied to him.

“Interpol has confirmed in writing that it holds no records of criminal diffusions or alert notices against me.”