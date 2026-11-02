Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir may register for IPL 2027 player auction next month

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir may register for the IPL 2027 players auction as a UK player. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Mohammad Amir may enter IPL 2027 auction as UK player (Image - X)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir may register for the IPL 2027 auction as a UK player. The 34-year-old has already registered for the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) draft as a British national. The draft will take place in Dubai on Tuesday (November 3).

Amir now lives in England and has British citizenship. His name is listed as a UK player in the APL draft, while Pakistan is listed as his country of residence. He has also been placed in the Platinum category.

Amir’s entry into the APL draft has raised the chance of him registering for the IPL 2027 auction from England. However, he has not confirmed his plans for the IPL auction yet.

Pakistan players have not played in the IPL since its first season in 2008. But former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood played in the league from 2012 to 2015. He played for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders after getting a British passport.

Amir may now follow the same path. If he registers for the IPL auction, teams will have a chance to buy him. It will be known on December 16 whether any team wants to sign him. The IPL 2027 mini-auction will take place in Goa.

Amir has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Pakistan. His last match for the country was against Ireland in June 2024 during the T20 World Cup in Florida.

Amir’s British citizenship could help him avoid the need for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Pakistan players need permission from the board to play in other leagues.

More than 30 Pakistan players have registered for the APL draft. The list includes Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hasan Ali, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim.

However, the PCB may not give these players permission to play in the APL. A PCB spokesperson told Cricbuzz, “I don’t think so,” when asked if the players would get NOCs.

The APL draft also includes former India players Vijay Shankar and KS Bharat. Both have retired from all forms of cricket. Murugan Ashwin has also registered for the draft. All three are in the Gold category.

The APL will have five teams. Each team can have up to 18 players, including 11-12 players from Afghanistan and 6-7 players from other countries. Top Afghanistan players such as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Noor Ahmad are also expected to take part in the league.