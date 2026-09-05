Former star Suresh Raina slams THIS IPL rule, says ‘It’s tough for bowlers’

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina slammed the Indian Premier League (IPL) rule. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

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Suresh Raina slams this IPL rule

Former India batter Suresh Raina has criticised the Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He believes the rule has given teams extra batting strength, leading to bigger scores and making things more difficult for bowlers.

Suresh Raina opposes Impact player rule

Raina played in the IPL throughout his career before the Impact Player rule was introduced in 2023. Since then, batting strike rates have increased sharply, with the overall rate crossing 150 in recent seasons. Under the rule, teams name five substitute options after the toss and can bring in one of them at any stage of the match.

“I am against the Impact player rule. A lot of fit players also bat and just sit down. There is nothing left for the bowlers. It is tough for bowlers. Even 300 is being scored. With extra batters, there will be pressure on the bowlers,” Suresh Raina said on a podcast with former India batter Aakash Chopra.

Suresh Raina backs BCCI ban on Indian players in overseas T20 leagues

Raina, however, supported the BCCI’s decision to stop Indian players from playing in overseas T20 leagues. He believes the rule is important for Indian cricket and its players.

“I feel Indian players should not be allowed now. Our league has become very big. When we used to go on tours before, I used to ask this. I had come close to playing as well, but then they said no. Now a lot of outside players come here, and the quality of foreign leagues has also gone down. Back then, I would have definitely said yes. But at this time, we are ruling the world,” Suresh Raina said.

Suresh Raina ended his IPL career as one of the league’s leading run-scorers. He played 228 matches and scored 5,528 runs. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star won the IPL three times and finished his 14-year career with one century and 39 fifties.