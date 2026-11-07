From Ajinkya Rahane to Shikhar Dhawan: Here are the players who wished Mohammed Shami on his Test retirement

Here are the star players from the cricket world who wished Mohammed Shami on his Test retirement. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Cricketers wish Shami on Test retirement (Image - X)

The cricket world shared its wishes for Mohammed Shami after the Indian fast bowler announced his retirement from Test cricket. Many former teammates, cricketers and IPL teams came forward to praise him and thank him for his service to Indian cricket.

Shami had been an important player for India in all three formats. He finished his Test career with 229 wickets in 64 matches and 122 innings. He was known for bowling fast, making the ball move and taking wickets when the team needed them most. His bowling played a big role in many important matches for India.

Former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary also spoke about Shami after his retirement. Tiwary had been Shami’s captain during their time in domestic cricket. He shared his experience of playing with the fast bowler and praised the way he always gave his best for the team. Tiwary also called Shami a warrior.

“The red ball may no longer be in his hands, but the memories of his thunderbolts will forever remain in the hearts of cricket lovers. Some legends don’t say goodbye; they simply become history.” This what it meant to me When I was leading the bengal team and having Shami in the bowling line up. Warrior at heart,” Tiwary wrote on X.

Former India fast bowler Munaf Patel also wished Shami well. He said he hopes to see Shami continue playing for India in white-ball cricket. “You will be Missed in Whites Buddy, congratulations on your amazing carrer. See you soon in Blues @MdShami11,” he wrote.

You will be Missed in Whites Buddy, congratulations on your amazing carrer.

See you soon in Blues @MdShami11

#TestCricket #Shami — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) November 6, 2026

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan congratulated Shami on his achievements and wished him well. Ajinkya Rahane also praised the fast bowler for his hard work and his time with the Indian team.

“Congrats brother for a great career,” Dhawan said.

What a journey, @MdShami11! 229 Test wickets and countless memories in the Indian jersey. Your passion, skill and fighting spirit have been an inspiration. Wishing you the very best for what’s ahead bro! https://t.co/JDJDB4nrA3 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 7, 2026

“Congratulations buddy on your fantastic career, well done,” Rahane wrote.

Congratulations, buddy! What a fantastic Test career you’ve had. Well deserved. Wishing you all the best for everything ahead! @MdShami11 https://t.co/J2SdjZFzSD — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 7, 2026

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Shami’s bowling. He said Shami could make the red ball move late and trouble batters. He shared this message on Shami’s Instagram post, saying: “Many congratulations on your wonderful red ball cricket. Your late movement with that cherry will be missed.”

Many congratulations on your wonderful red ball cricket career @MdShami11 Your late movement with that cherry will be missed. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 6, 2026

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, Shami’s former IPL teams, also shared messages to praise his bowling and past performances.

“Lala, we’ll miss that iconic seam position and the magic with the red cherry,” PBKS commented.

The red ball will miss your seam position, Lala ❤️ https://t.co/0PtdRaWoZW — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 7, 2026

“The red cherry will miss its favourite,” LSG wrote.

Through every spell, every battle and every challenge, you kept showing up The red cherry will miss you, Lala ❤️ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 7, 2026

His LSG teammate Mohsin Khan also shared a message for the senior bowler. “Happy retirement bhaiya.”

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also shared a message for Shami. He praised his bowling and said he could take wickets even when things were not going well for his team.

“Just because it was inevitable doesn’t make it less poignant. Shami delivered a red ball like few others before him could, his romance with the seam of a cricket ball is a story in itself. When the game seemed headed nowhere, he would cajole the seam into nipping one back, or leaving an unsuspecting batter. A player who bowled by the first principles of seam and swing bowling. Very well played Mohd Shami. Mazaa aa gaya. Wish you the very best in white ball cricket and I hope you can impart the principles of bowling to many who would want to walk in your footsteps,” Bhogle wrote.

Just because it was inevitable doesn’t make it less poignant. Shami delivered a red ball like few others before him could, his romance with the seam of a cricket ball is a story in itself. When the game seemed headed nowhere, he would cajole the seam into nipping one back, or leaving an unsuspecting batter. A player who bowled by the first principles of seam and swing bowling. Very well played Mohd Shami. Mazaa aa gaya. Wish you the very best in white ball cricket and I hope you can impart the principles of bowling to many who would want to walk in your footsteps. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 6, 2026

Chennai Super Kings also praised Shami for his Test record and the role he played in India’s Test team.

“64 matches. 122 innings. 229 wickets. You gave it your all, every time you had the ball in your hand. And more often than not, you gave us a reason to celebrate. Thank you for the memories in whites, Shami,” CSK wrote.