From injury setbacks to the 150 Kph dream: Mayank Yadav eyes 2027 ODI World Cup

Mayank Yadav is back near the 150 kph mark as he manages his workload in Chandigarh and targets a strong return ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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Indian pacer Mayank Yadav (Photo: IANS)

Mayank Yadav is slowly getting back to the pace that made him one of the most exciting young fast bowlers in Indian cricket. The pacer is currently training in Chandigarh as he works on his fitness and bowling workload with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.

Mayank’s recent training video with India captain Shubman Gill in Mohali also caught plenty of attention on social media. After IPL 2026, the fast bowler moved his training base to Chandigarh and began working with physio Gaurav Sharma, who is also associated with Gujarat Titans.

“He reached out to me after IPL 2026. Before going to Zimbabwe, he trained in Chandigarh for three weeks. He got the desired results, and he is (now) training for the upcoming West Indies series,” Sharma said.

Mayank Yadav’s injury problems

Mayank first made headlines during IPL 2024 when he regularly bowled at speeds close to 150 kph. His pace and ability to trouble batters quickly made him one of the biggest talking points of that season.

However, injuries soon interrupted his progress. He dealt with a lumbar stress fracture, lower back spasm, a toe injury, side strain and hamstring problems.

The repeated setbacks also made his recovery more difficult. At one stage, Mayank suffered another injury while returning from an earlier problem, including a toe injury after accidentally hitting it against the side of his bed.

He finally returned during IPL 2026, but he was not able to produce the same pace consistently. His comeback also brought criticism, with former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop coming out in his support.

“To see negative comments about Mayank Yadav today is horrifying. The kid nearly lost his career & livelihood at 21yrs. Just to see him play again is huge boost. The fact that he clocked 150kph again is a miracle. At 23yrs just pray for him that he stays fit. The control will come,” Bishop wrote on X.

Fast bowler working back towards 150 Kph

Mayank is now believed to be touching the 150 kph mark more regularly again, while his average pace is in the higher 140s.

Gaurav Sharma said the main focus is currently on keeping Mayank fit and slowly increasing his workload.

“At this moment, Mayank is doing really well. He had a back injury. He underwent surgery for the same, and the body takes time. At present, he has no injury. I am just taking care of him so that he does not pick up any injury going forward,” Sharma said.

“The second thing is that we are working on his workload management. We are increasing the load slowly and steadily, and he is working on it very well,” he added.

Mayank is currently bowling around 10 overs during a three-and-a-half-hour training session, with his spells carefully planned to build his fitness.

Longer formats also part of the plan

Mayank’s training is not limited to regaining his speed. The team around him is also working towards preparing him for longer spells and the demands of ODI cricket.

Devender Sharma, who has worked with Mayank in the past, explained that the pacer has been bowling around 12-15 overs a day over the last six months.

“They want him to be ready for longer formats as well. He is bowling close to 12-15 overs per day for the last six months or so,” Devender said.

“With Mayank, the first thing was how we can gradually increase his workload. And once his workload hits the peak, how do we manage it at that level so that it does not come down?,” Gaurav Sharma added.

For Mayank, the next step is to stay fit while building the workload needed for ODI cricket. With the 2027 World Cup still ahead, the focus is now on making his return a steady and lasting one.