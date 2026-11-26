From Javed Miandad to Tanvir Ahmed: How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 28-six storm won hearts in Pakistan

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 53-ball double century against UAE impressed Pakistan legends Javed Miandad, Tanvir Ahmed, Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal.

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Pakistan legends stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 53-ball 204 (Image: X)

India’s young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has impressed cricket fans across the border after producing a remarkable double century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The 15-year-old left-handed batter smashed 204 runs off just 53 balls, including 28 sixes and seven fours.

His brilliant display has won him accolades from a number of former Pakistan cricketers who have publicly praised his fearless batting and impressive shot-making ability. Among the Pakistan cricket pundits talking about the Indian young star is former captain Javed Miandad, Tanvir Ahmed and Basit Ali.

Javed Miandad Praises Sooryavanshi’s Batting Class

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad was among those impressed by Sooryavanshi’s performance. The legendary batter praised his ability to play both fast bowling and spin without showing fear.

Miandad described the youngster as a “clean hitter with class” and said his batting showed that he had enough time to play his shots. He also pointed out that Sooryavanshi was comfortable playing on bouncy pitches and against different types of bowling.

Miandad believes the youngster’s performances deserve appreciation, regardless of his age.

Tanvir Ahmed Says He Has Never Seen Such Batting

Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed was also surprised by Sooryavanshi’s incredible innings. He said he had never seen anything like this in cricket.

Ahmed was particularly surprised by the teenager’s power-hitting and even questioned whether a player of his age could produce such a performance. However, his comments also highlighted how unusual Sooryavanshi’s achievement was.

Basit Ali Explains What Makes Vaibhav Special

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali offered another interesting view of the young Indian cricketer. He said Sooryavanshi’s main aim was not simply to hit boundaries but to establish himself at the highest level of the game.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s goal is not to hit sixes and fours. His goal is to go to the top level and perform like this,” Basit said.

He also praised the youngster for learning from his mistakes and improving his batting approach. Basit felt that Sooryavanshi showed better shot selection against UAE after facing difficulties against Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

Kamran Akmal Praises Sooryavanshi’s Maturity

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal also praised the teenager’s confidence and maturity. He said Sooryavanshi had achieved remarkable things at just 15 years of age.

Akmal was particularly impressed by his ability to hit 28 sixes and seven fours in a single innings. He also appreciated the planning and mindset behind the youngster’s batting.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking 204 Against UAE

Sooryavanshi reached his century in just 28 balls and completed his double century in 52 deliveries. His 28 sixes also set a new record for the most sixes in a single men’s List A innings.

India A successfully chased the target of 250 runs in just 14.2 overs, winning the match by seven wickets. Sooryavanshi has again come into the limelight with his extraordinary performance and got appreciation from the cricket experts across the world.