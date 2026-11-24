From record double century to injury comeback: 17-Year-Old Deeya Yadav eyes U-19 World Cup glory

Star Indian player Deeya Yadav is all set to deliver her brilliance for the Indian team in the upcoming U-19 World Cup. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Star player Deeya Yadav eyes U-19 World Cup glory (Image - X)

For 17-year-old Deeya Yadav, the last year was full of good times and bad times. She hit a record double century. She got a Women’s Premier League (WPL) deal. Then she got a back injury. Then she made a strong return. The Haryana batter has seen it all.

Now, the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup is coming up. The opener who likes to hit big wants to make another mark.

Last year, Deeya made her name. She became the first cricketer to score a double century in the Under-15 Women’s One-Day Trophy. Playing for Haryana against Tripura, she hit 213 off 125 balls. Delhi Capitals (DC) saw her play. They picked her for ₹10 lakh at the 2026 WPL auction. At 16, she became the youngest to be bought by a WPL team at that time.

But her dream of doing well in the WPL did not come true. She got a back injury in practice. She had to miss the tournament after playing one game. “Missing out on my debut WPL stint was a huge setback. I wanted to share the dressing room with top players, but the injury broke my heart. Shafali (Verma) didi backed me and told me to look ahead. Later, I was selected for the India A Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 squad, but could not perform well because of my back issues. That’s when I started meditating and focusing on rehabilitation,” Deeya said.

The bad time made her want it more. She made a strong return from injury. She helped Haryana win the Women’s T20 title. Deeya made 469 runs in eight innings. She won the Player-of-the-Series award. Haryana beat Baroda by 11 runs in the final. The opener made 72 off 43 balls.

Deeya kept scoring runs in the Women’s Under-19 T20 Trophy Elite. She hit 119 off 65 balls against Delhi in the semi-final last month. She hit 15 fours and five sixes. “I was hungry for form and runs during the tournament. I had to make a solid comeback, make a statement. I had manifested success at the tournament,” she said.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is a big hero for her. Playing for India B in the recent Under-19 Tri-Series with India A and Nepal, Deeya made 185 runs in five matches. She was the top run-scorer. She won the Player of the Tournament award.

“It was heartbreaking to see Dhoni sir quit cricket after playing for CSK in IPL. My recent performances are for him. I was enjoying scoring runs and hitting big shots.”

Like her teammate Shafali Verma, Deeya is an opener who likes to hit big. She is also working more on her bowling. The 5 feet 8 inches tall cricketer started as a right-arm medium-pacer. Then she moved to left-arm spin. Now she is training to become a bowler who can bowl with both hands. “I am training to bowl with both my right and left hand and make an impact,” she said.

At Delhi Capitals, she has India’s U-19 World Cup-winning captains Shafali Verma and Niki Prasad as teammates. “I missed playing for DC in the WPL, but sharing the dressing room with such elite cricketers at a young age was a dream come true,” she said.

Deeya and 15-year-old teammate Uma Kashvi were picked by DC for Rs 10 lakh at the WPL auction. Both have been picked in India’s U-19 squad for the five-match T20 series against England. The series starts on November 26 in Vadodara. Kashvi broke Deeya’s record to become the youngest player bought at a WPL auction.