From Shubman Gill to Jasprit Bumrah: Star India cricketers congratulate Jay Shah on re-election as ICC Chair

Here are the star Indian cricketers who congratulated Jay Shah after his reappointment as ICC Chairman. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Star Indian cricketers who congratulated Jay Shah on re-election as ICC Chair (Image - X)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday that India’s Jay Shah has been reappointed as its Chairman for a second term of two years.

After this remarkable achievement, Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, former T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Jasprit Bumrah congratulated Jay Shah on this big milestone.

Indian ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill, who is preparing for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, congratulated Jay Shah on this big achievement. “Congratulations Jay bhai @jayshah220988,” Shubman Gill posted on his Instagram story.

Team India T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav also applauded Jay Shah for his ‘vision and thought’ across all formats of the sport. Not only this, he also praised him for the way ‘how it has changed cricket for the better’. “Across continents, reaching new audiences and creating opportunities that were not there before.”

“Many congratulations, Jay bhai, @jayshah220988 on your reappointment as ICC Chair! We’ve all seen the vision and thought you put into, across formats of the game, and how it has changed cricket for better. Not only limited to Indian cricket, but cricket under your leadership has grown across continents, reaching new audiences and creating opportunities that were not there before. Thank you for your constant support and commitment to the game. Wishing you many more milestones ahead!,” Suryakumar Yadav posted.

Star Indian player, who is known for his all-round ability, Hardik Pandya, also posted a story on Instagram about his Jay Shah, calling him “best of the best.”

Jasprit Bumrah also posted an Instagram story, where he congratulated Jay Shah for his re-election. “Immense contribution to the sport”.

After being reappointed as its Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second consecutive term. Jay Shah said, “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.”

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.”

“Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders.”

“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.”