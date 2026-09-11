‘Future Captain’: Ishan Kishan makes huge prediction about deputy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after winning Duleep Trophy 2026 title, WATCH

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's camaraderie was on full show in the Duleep Trophy 2026 triumph.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (left) and Ishan Kishan during Duleep Trophy 2026 tournament. (Photo: IANS)

East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final: Ishan Kishan led East Zone to the elusive Duleep Trophy 2026 title after a gap of 13 years, when they defeated South Zone on the basis of massive 372-run first innings lead in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. While captain Ishan created a new record by scoring 350 runs in the final – 270 and 80 in the two innings – his deputy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also played a big role in the triumph.

In a hilarious video which went viral on social media. Ishan Kishan even made the prediction that 15-year-old prodigy Sooryavanshi could be a ‘future captain’. Kishan interrupted Sooryavanshi’s chat with BCCI official and revealed the truth behind the viral DRS reviews over the course of the tournament.

“Vaibhav was always at the right place when I was taking the DRS call. Although I was already taking DRS, he would run up to me and say we should take it in front of the cameras. And everyone on social media went, ‘My goodness, Vaibhav is the one’,” Kishan said with a big smile.

Sooryavanshi immediately quipped, “When you were off the field then who was taking the DRS calls?”

Ishan admitted, “Ya, that was Vaibhav himself. Future captain maybe? Let’s see how it goes”

WATCH Ishan Kishan’s hilarious video with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi HERE…

When the Captain and Vice-Captain meet, you can expect a whole lot of fun and banter! A wholesome chat between Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi post East Zone’s memorable #DuleepTrophy triumph – By @jigsactin #EZvSZ | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/3kRQC6pVT4 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 11, 2026

The East Zone captain went on to add that it is very good to have Sooryavanshi in the team. “It is very good to have him in the team. It is because apart from being a very good player, he is also a very nice boy who takes care of everyone in the team. That is one quality I love about him and hopefully we are going to be part of many teams in the future,” Kishan said about Sooryavanshi.

The Rajasthan Royals opener was full of praise for Kishan as well. He revealed that the way the East Zone skipper batted to pile up 270 in the first innings of the final, turned around the game.

“I really enjoyed the atmosphere in the team both on and off the field. The way Ishan bhaiya batted was just unbelievable and turned around the whole game for us,” Sooryavanshi said.

Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan along with South Zone captain Tilak Varma will head from Chennai to New Delhi where they will join with Shreyas Iyer’s Team India ahead of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if Sooryavanshi will be able to retain his spot in the team ahead of his former Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson.