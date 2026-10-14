Gautam Gambhir Birthday: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina extend warm wishes to Team India head coach ahead of 4th T20 vs West Indies

Team India coach Gautam Gambhir turned 45 on Wednesday, with Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla wishing him. Check out the full story below.

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Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir turns 45 on Wednesday (Photo: Instagram & X)

Gautam Gambhir Birthday: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s 45th birthday brought warm wishes from two of his former India teammates, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, who took to social media to celebrate the occasion. Meanwhile, Gambhir has a crucial assignment ahead, with the hosts set to face West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they look to clinch the five-match series.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 and will look to seal the contest with another win. The match gives Gambhir an opportunity to celebrate his birthday with a series victory as he continues his work with the national team.

Yuvraj singh sends birthday wishes to Gambhir

Yuvraj, who shared the dressing room with Gambhir during their India careers, sent a heartfelt message on Instagram. The former all-rounder expressed his support for the head coach and wished him continued success.

“GG you know I’ve always got your back and wish you only go from strength to strength! Happy birthday brother always upwards and keep making us proud! Lots of love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Suresh Raina also took to social media to wish Gambhir, praising his fighting spirit and contribution to Indian cricket.

“Happy Birthday, Gauti bhai. A fighter on the field, a champion at heart, and a man who has always stood tall for Indian cricket. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more milestones in your journey. Keep inspiring, keep leading,” Raina said in his X post.

Happy Birthday, Gauti bhai A fighter on the field, a champion at heart, and a man who has always stood tall for Indian cricket. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more milestones in your journey. Keep inspiring, keep leading! @GautamGambhir https://t.co/ayPHRYWBd3 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 14, 2026

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla also extended his wishes, highlighting Gambhir’s commitment to the game.

“Heartiest birthday wishes to @GautamGambhir. Your passion for cricket, competitive spirit and unwavering commitment to Indian cricket continue to inspire. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and continued success as you contribute to the growth and glory of Indian cricket. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead,” he said.

Gambhir’s success as India head coach

Gambhir took charge of the Indian men’s team in July 2024. During his tenure, India have won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the 2025 ACC Men’s Asia Cup and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

His focus now is to ensure India keeps winning and help the side produce consistent performances across formats.

A remarkable career in internationals

Gambhir carved out a reputation as one of India’s most dependable opening batters before he turned coach. In big matches he often raised his game and formed a successful partnership with Virender Sehwag.

In 58 Tests, Gambhir scored 4,154 runs at an average of 41.95, including nine centuries and 22 half-centuries. His outstanding run in 2008 and 2009 earned him the ICC Test Player of the Year award in 2009.

One of his best Test performances came against New Zealand in Napier, when he scored 137 off 436 balls to help India salvage a draw and win the series 1-0.

World Cup heroics remain unforgettable

Gambhir played a key role in India’s 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. He scored 97 off 122 balls in the final against Sri Lanka, helping India chase down 275 and win the trophy after 28 years.

He was also an important part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign, scoring 75 in the final against Pakistan as India posted 157/5.

Gambhir, who has had several major milestones in Indian cricket, from match-winning knocks as a batsman to leading the country from the dugout.