Gautam Gambhir kept checking on Akash Deep during injury layoff, India pacer reveals

Akash Deep reveals how Gautam Gambhir regularly checked on his recovery during his injury layoff. The India pacer also opens up after taking three wickets against New Zealand.

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Akash Deep reveals Gautam Gambhir's support during injury recovery (Photo: X)

India fast bowler Akash Deep has revealed how head coach Gautam Gambhir supported him during his long recovery from a back injury. The Bengal pacer said Gambhir regularly contacted him to check on his progress while he was undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Akash was out of competitive cricket since August 2025 after suffering a stress fracture in his back. However, the 29-year-old made an impressive return to Test cricket, picking up three wickets in India’s first innings against New Zealand in the opening Test.

The right-arm pacer finished with figures of 3/53 as India bowled out New Zealand for 368. Speaking after the second day’s play, Akash opened up about the support he received from Gambhir during one of the most difficult periods of his career.

Gautam Gambhir Regularly Checked On Akash Deep’s Recovery

Akash revealed that Gambhir remained in touch with him throughout his rehabilitation and regularly asked about his fitness and recovery.

“GG (Gambhir) sir used to follow up during that period and he would take updates — ‘Kaisa chal raha?’ he would ask,” a grateful Akash said.

The Indian pacer also explained how he used his time away from the game to improve his bowling and build physical strength. He admitted that returning to international cricket after such a long break felt unusual.

“During that time, I worked on my bowling and on areas I could improve. I wanted to get stronger. It didn’t feel like I was playing international cricket after nearly one and a half years,” he added.

️ #TeamIndia pacer Akash Deep on what kept him going during his comeback from injury #NZvIND https://t.co/SsO60hRjq3 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026

India A Performances Boosted Akash Deep’s Confidence

Akash’s rehabilitation was not limited to getting back to full fitness. He also focused on improving different aspects of his bowling before returning to competitive cricket.

His outings for India A helped him regain confidence and prepare for the challenge of playing at the highest level again.

“I was happy with what I bowled for India A,” he said.

The pacer made the most of his opportunity against New Zealand, with the dismissal of Glenn Phillips being one of the standout moments of his bowling performance.

Akash Deep Explains How He Dismissed Glenn Phillips

Akash produced an impressive delivery to remove Phillips, bowling from wide of the crease before getting the ball to move away slightly after pitching. It beat the batter and knocked over his off-stump.

However, the Bengal pacer refused to give all the credit to one special delivery, explaining that his focus was on maintaining the right line and length.

“It wasn’t one (magic) ball. I was trying to bowl in one area. That ball I put in more effort and could get what I wanted to,” he said.

Nothing Phillips could do about that one! ‍ Akash Deep produces an absolute beauty to knock over Glenn Phillips for 118. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/12l1EVcxFu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026

Akash also explained that the new ball helped India’s bowling attack on the second day after the previous sessions had been played with an older ball.

“In the last two sessions on day one, the ball became old. Today, with the new ball, we were fresher,” he said.

He added that bowlers needed patience and discipline as the pitch became better for batting.

“First option is to stop runs and then bowl to a plan. You have to bowl long areas and have enough patience,” he said.

Akash also praised India’s attacking batting approach, with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring quickly at the top of the order.

“We scored quickly and that’s a positive sign. Whatever be the opposition, if batters attack like this, bowlers go on the back foot,” Akash said.