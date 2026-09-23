Gautam Gambhir says Shubman Gill lucky to have senior figures Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli around him ahead of 1st ODI against West Indies

Ahead of the ODI series opener against West Indies, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir claimed that Shubman Gill should make full use of Rohit and Virat's guidance

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India head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of the first T20I cricket match between Afghanistan and India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India head coach Gautam Gambhir believes Shubman Gill is fortunate to have experienced campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli around him as he continues to grow as the team’s ODI captain.

Gambhir made the comments ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, with Rohit and Kohli returning to the squad after a two-month break. Gill will lead the side, with the two senior batters expected to play important roles as India continues its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“In ODIs, he (Gill) is very fortunate that he has got the likes of Rohit and Virat to help him on and off the field,” Gambhir said while speaking to JioStar.

Gill took over the ODI captaincy from Rohit and has had to handle the responsibility of leading a team that still includes some of India’s most experienced players. Gambhir said making decisions around senior players can be one of the toughest tasks for a young captain.

“Leaving out anyone in Indian cricket from the playing eleven is always going to be tough. But when you have to do that as a young captain, it is probably the toughest job for any coach and captain to do it. So far, he has done that. He has actually ticked all the boxes,” Gambhir said.

Gill’s start as an ODI captain has not been perfect. India have lost ODI series against England, Australia and New Zealand during this period. However, Gambhir believes the young captain has done most things correctly and expects his results to improve.

“I feel that he has done all the right things…he has had a bit of a tough time in One Day cricket. But I am sure, I think things will turn around because he has done all the right things,” the Indian head coach said.

The presence of Rohit and Kohli could be important for Gill as he prepares for his first major World Cup campaign as captain. Both players have been key figures in India’s ODI setup for more than a decade and bring considerable experience of playing in different conditions and tournaments.

Gill had also spoken about Kohli’s role earlier this year, revealing that the former captain was involved in India’s planning for the 2027 World Cup. Gill said Kohli was discussing possible combinations and players who could be considered for the tournament.

Gambhir also stressed the importance of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah for India’s 2027 World Cup plans. Both players are set to miss the West Indies ODI series, but the coach said they would be extremely important for the team in South Africa.