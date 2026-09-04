Gautam Gambhir’s big call on Tilak Varma, Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan’s Duleep Trophy final

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is ready to take a big call on key players Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan ahead of the Duleep Trophy final.

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Gambhir to take big decisions on India's key players

Team India is ready to take on Afghanistan in the T20I series for their upcoming schedule. The three-match is scheduled from September 13th to 17th. For this highly intense series, the Men in blue have already announced their squad.

Meanwhile, their opponents have already announced their players for the important series. The visitors will look for a massive victory in this series. On the other hand, Team India’s aim is to defeat Afghanistan with a clean series swoop in the series.

Gautam Gambhir to decide key players’ Duleep Trophy final availability

However, ahead of the India vs Afghanistan series clash, The Press Trust of India (PTI) claimed a big report for some of India’s key players in this series. As the Indian side’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, will decide about players like Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan’s availability in the Duleep Trophy final for their respective teams.

The reason behind it is that it might be a priority and commitment to the Indian team first, more than any domestic or other tournaments. Speaking about the current scenario in the Duleep Trophy, Ishan and Sooryavanshi’s side will face South Zone which includes players like Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, even if they miss out on Tilak. So, this makes their chances more difficult to win the tournament, after a long gap of 13 years.

Meanwhile, if Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wouldn’t be available for the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. The side had to bring players like Subhranshu Senapati and Shahbaz Ahmed to the team.

Tilak Varma shines with 167, Sooryavanshi continues to impress in Duleep Trophy

“The Indian team will assemble in Delhi on either September 9 or 10. If the head coach wants all three to report as per the T20I team’s itinerary, then the trio cannot play,” a source said.

“But if the head coach wants them to play the final and report to Delhi on September 10 late evening, they can also do that,” the source added.

If we discuss their performances for their respective sides in the Duleep Trophy, Tilak Varma is leading the table among them with a brilliant performance for his side with sitting on the third spot in the most runs list in the tournament. In a recent match of the tournament, Tilak Varma played a blistering knock against North Zone in the semifinal, where he scored 167 runs. Meanwhile, the pocket dynamite (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) is also reaching good heights in the domestic tournament as he is moving forward with a dependable strike rate of 107.69.