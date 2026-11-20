Glenn Phillips reveals how changing his plans helped him score century against India in 1st Test

Star New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips shared how changing his plans helped him score a century against India in the first Test.

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Glenn Phillips explains how he scored centuries against India in 1st Test (Image - X)

Star New Zealand player Glenn Phillips opened up about changing his plans according to the situation, which also helped him score centuries against India in all three formats.

He shared this statement after playing an incredible knock against India in the ongoing Test at the Basin Reserve. His impressive knock included 118 runs as it helped New Zealand to post 368 runs on the board.

On the other hand, star player Henry Nicholls also displayed a brilliant knock for his side as he scored an unbeaten 175 runs. However, Glenn Phillips’ impressive batting performance and form helped him achieve a new milestone. He became the first player in men’s international cricket to score a century against India in Tests, ODIs and T20Is in the same year.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips smashed an explosive century against India back in January. At that time, Phillips scored 106 runs in the ODI series. Meanwhile, he also scored 107 runs in the T20I series in October.

“Obviously it’s been a lot of time playing India this year. We’ve had great little stints against them and it’s been a lot of fun getting out there trying to do some things with the boys.

“But obviously the way Toe (Henry Nicholls) batted today as well was fantastic. And it was good fight and effort from the boys all round,” Phillips said to broadcasters at the end of the day’s play.

Glenn Phillips opened up about his impressive form across formats, “I suppose just try to change the game plan a little bit depending on what format we’re in. Obviously ODI is slightly different from Test, which is obviously very different from T20. I guess it’s just going out there trying to keep things as simple as possible, watch the ball and, I guess, try and take it as long as possible for each format.”

Glenn Phillips shared how he was adjusting to the slower rhythm of Test cricket. “I think it’s about switching on and switching off. Obviously there is a lot of time in between balls to try and just enjoy and I guess stay a little bit with the crowd and be aware of the fairies in between balls.

“And then coming back into it, trying to lock into everything that I do well and I guess trying to use that energy for the right time and the right purpose as possible. And sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But obviously at the moment it’s on a little bit of a roll, which is great.”

Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls played an important partnership for New Zealand by adding 216 runs together after the Blackcaps lost five wickets for 70 runs on the first day.

“He’s obviously a fantastic guy to bat with. He’s really well organized and I think that also makes you feel really quite comfortable in your own game as well at the other end and he runs incredibly well.

“We looked and tried to take a lot of quick singles to try and keep the momentum going throughout the innings. And obviously the Indian boys had really good periods of certain spells where they bowled incredibly well and trying to be able to, I guess, soak up that pressure. And then when we did have the opportunity to put them under pressure ourselves, I guess taking that advantage.”