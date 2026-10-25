‘God always has the right time for us’: Tilak Varma and Nitish Reddy reflect on match-winning knocks vs NZ in 2nd T20I

Star Indian players Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy opens up on their incredible batting performance against New Zealand in the second T20I match.

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Tilak Varma and Nitish Reddy reacts to match-winning knocks vs NZ in 2nd T20I (Image - BCCI)

The Indian side delivered absolute brilliance in the second T20I match of the series, where the players showcased their incredible performance and played a key role to seal their second consecutive match.

In this victory, star players Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy played a key role as their last-moment knock and heroic helped India to make this win possible in 19.5 overs. Both batters continued their attacking approach to come closer to the target to achieve it and win the match for their side.

Discussing their scores in the match. Indian vice-captain, Tilak Varma scored 51 runs off 26 balls. In his knock, he smashed 6 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 196. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy also played a great innings as he scored 26 runs off 13 deliveries.

After this victory, both players reacted to their victory. Nitish Kumar Reddy asked Tilak Varma about their partnership. “Tilak, tell me, how did you feel about our partnership in the middle? For me, it felt absolutely amazing.”

To which Tilak Varma replied: “I also felt very good about it. Back in Hyderabad, both of us basically thought that if we could win the match today, having two Telugu guys out in the middle. But like I always say, God always has the right time for us. We have to keep following the process and keep working hard, and the right things will come at the right time.”

The second T20I was played on the same pitch as the first match. The pitch had started to wear out, making it hard for batters to play their shots. The ground also had big boundaries, which made it difficult to hit sixes.

“More than that, with difficult conditions and a big ground, I think the wicket was really challenging today, especially if you see, big ground, slower side and also if you see when they were bowling bouncers, it is really coming quick, so it’s not easy to hit whenever you want to his sixes.

“Honestly, if you see in the first game, it was easy to hit sixes. But in this game, as everyone knows, it was pretty challenging. When a challenge comes, you know how we want to play smartly. (That’s) how we played today. We want to show our fitness levels, our core work into the game in (running) those twos, singles and running hard, and whenever we want, we were hitting sixes,” Tilak added.