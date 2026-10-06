Good news for Delhi Capitals fans ahead of IPL 2027 season, star India cricketer has become new head coach replacing Hemang Badani

Delhi Capitals have sacked head coach Hemang Badani after finishing in sixth place and failing to reach the Playoffs in the IPL 2026 season.

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Sourav Ganguly (right) has been appointed head coach of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027 season. (Photo: DC)

IPL 2027: The Delhi Capitals team will once again have a change of guard when it comes to the coaching staff ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. After a disappointing campaign in IPL 2026, where DC once again failed to reach the Playoff, former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is set to take over as the head coach of the team.

The change of head coach in the DC team comes in the aftermath of co-owner JSW handling the running of men’s team in IPL for the next couple of season. Ganguly’s association with Delhi Capitals began in 2019 when he joined the franchise as an Advisor. Over the years, he has held multiple leadership positions across the DC ecosystem, including Director of Cricket for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Dilli, it’s time for Dadagiri Sourav Ganguly, Head Coach of the Tigers https://t.co/EMTPQ9TB64 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 6, 2026

According to an agreement between co-owners JSW and GMR Sports, they run the franchise the men’s and women’s franchises in IPL and Women’s Premier League (WPL) alternately for a couple of seasons. Speaking on the appointment, Parth Jindal, Delhi Capitals Chairman and Co-owner, said, “Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching by taking over as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals. I am excited to see him take on this role and I’m sure that under his guidance and visionary leadership Delhi Capitals will be best prepared to challenge for the IPL title. I cannot wait for all our players and staff to learn from Dada and am looking forward to seeing DC in action at the earliest.”

Sourav Ganguly served as BCCI President for 3 years

Ganguly had served as the BCCI President for three years between 2019 and 2022. The 54-year-old turned out in 114 Tests and 311 ODIs for Team India, scoring 7212 and 11363 runs respectively. He also scored a total of 38 centuries in international cricket.

He also played in 59 matches in the Indian Premier League, scoring 1349 runs at an average of 25.45 with 7 fifties to his name. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Delhi Capitals Co-owner and GMR Sports Founder said, “Dada has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals journey over the years and has played an important role in strengthening our cricketing structure. His deep understanding of the franchise, coupled with his experience and leadership, will be invaluable as we move forward. We are delighted to have him take charge as Head Coach and look forward to seeing him bring his vision and cricketing expertise to the team. We wish him every success as he begins this exciting new chapter with Delhi Capitals.”

Ganguly said he was confident about building a ‘strong and fearless’ DC team in IPL 2027. “I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years. I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team,” Ganguly said in a statement on Tuesday.