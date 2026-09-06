Good news for fans of India vs Pakistan cricket, ICC mulls 3-nation or 4-nation series

India and Pakistan could feature in a three-nation or four-nation series as the ICC considers a new proposal for the 2027-31 FTP cycle.

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India and Pakistan could feature in a proposed multi-nation series. (Photo: X)

The ICC is considering a proposal that could see India and Pakistan play in a three-team or four-team series. The idea has been reported by Pakistani media outlet ARY News and could be discussed at the ICC’s upcoming seminar in Dubai on September 22 and 23.

The meeting is scheduled for September 22 and 23 and will focus on the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and international cricket scheduling for the 2027-2031 cycle. Representatives from all 12 Test-playing nations and eight associate members are expected to attend.

ICC looks at multi-nation series model

The proposal is being considered as a possible alternative to traditional bilateral cricket. Multi-team series could offer greater commercial value and attract more interest from fans and broadcasters.

According to the report, the financial viability of such tournaments compared to regular bilateral ODI or T20I series is expected to be one of the topics discussed at the Dubai seminar.

The idea could also give India and Pakistan another way to play against each other without bringing back a full bilateral series.

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral series since 2012-13

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan’s tour of India in 2012-13. Since then, their meetings have largely been limited to ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments.

Their last bilateral series was played in India between December 2012 and January 2013. The two teams have continued to meet in major multi-team events, keeping one of cricket’s biggest rivalries alive despite the absence of regular bilateral contests.

Neutral venue likely for proposed series

If a three-nation or four-nation series involving India and Pakistan moves forward, a neutral venue could be the most practical option.

The UAE, England and Australia have been mentioned as possible locations in reports surrounding the proposal. A neutral venue would also fit the existing approach of ensuring India-Pakistan matches are played away from either country when required.

However, no final decision has been taken on the format, participating teams or venue.

Political issues continue to affect cricket ties

The biggest challenge remains the political relationship between India and Pakistan. While the two teams continue to meet in major international tournaments, a bilateral series has not returned.

India’s participation in multi-nation competitions has allowed the rivalry to continue on the cricket field, while bilateral cricket remains a more difficult issue.

What happens next?

The proposed multi-nation series is expected to be discussed during the ICC’s Dubai seminar later this month. For now, it remains an idea under consideration rather than a confirmed tournament.

If the proposal receives support from the member boards, it could offer a new route for India and Pakistan to play more frequently while keeping the matches within a multi-team format.