Good news for India and Pakistan fans, arch-rivals can face THREE times in ODI World Cup 2027

India and Pakistan could face each other three times in the ODI World Cup 2027. Read the full story for all the details.

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India and Pakistan could meet three times in the ODI World Cup 2027. (Photo: X)

India and Pakistan could meet as many as three times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027, giving fans the possibility of multiple high-voltage clashes between the arch-rivals in the same tournament.

The ICC announced the complete schedule on Thursday, confirming that India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. The first meeting between the two teams is already confirmed for 10 October 2027 in Johannesburg.

But that may not be the only India-Pakistan game at the World Cup. Under the tournament’s new format, the two teams can meet again in the Super 7 stage and could even face each other in the final.

India vs Pakistan on October 10

The first India-Pakistan match will take place during the Group Stage on 10 October 2027 in Johannesburg.

India will enter the tournament with their Group A campaign beginning against defending champions Australia on 7 October in Cape Town, before facing Pakistan three days later.

The Group Stage will feature 12 teams split into two groups of six. The top three teams from each group, along with the better-performing fourth-placed team, will advance to the Super 7 stage.

Second India-Pakistan clash on November 7?

The second meeting is possible in the Super 7 stage.

India have been given the A1 seed, while Pakistan are A3 in the pre-seeded Super 7 positions. If both teams qualify for this stage and retain those positions, the official schedule has them meeting on Sunday, 7 November 2027 in Cape Town.

This means the arch-rivals could face each other again less than a month after their Group Stage clash.

However, this second match is not guaranteed. To stay in play, both teams need to qualify for the Super 7 first and the pre-seeded positions need to stay in play. If another team replaces one of the pre-seeded sides, it takes over that position in the Super 7 schedule.

India vs Pakistan could be final showdown

There is also a chance of a third India-Pakistan match, but only if both teams make it all the way to the World Cup final.

The ODI World Cup 2027 final is scheduled for Sunday, 21 November in Johannesburg. Therefore, if India and Pakistan qualify for the final after finishing among the top four teams in the Super 7 and then winning their respective semi-finals, they could meet for the title.

That would give fans three possible India-Pakistan matches in one World Cup – 10 October in Johannesburg, 7 November in Cape Town and 21 November in Johannesburg.

New Super 7 format adds possibility

The 2027 World Cup has a new Super 7 stage. The seven qualifying teams will play six matches each from 25 October to 14 November, with no points carried forward from the Group Stage.

The top four teams from the Super 7 will then qualify for the semi-finals. The first semi-final is scheduled for 17 November in Cape Town, while the second will be played on 18 November in Tshwane.

So, while the October 10 clash is certain, a second India-Pakistan meeting depends on their Super 7 qualification and seeding, while a third clash would require both arch-rivals to reach the final.

Jay Shah welcomes schedule announcement

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “The announcement of the schedule and opening of the ticket ballot are major milestones on the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, bringing fans one step closer to a spectacular celebration of cricket across the three nations. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will provide an unforgettable stage for the world’s best teams… We look forward to welcoming fans from across the world and creating memories that will last long beyond the final.”

Here’s the full schedule of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: