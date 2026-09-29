Good news for India as ACC set to take BIG decision against Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi's fate now lies on other member nations as he approaches the end of his tenure

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The Indian team had famously done a trophyless celebration after refusing the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi in the wake of Pahalgam attacks. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan interior minister Mohsin Naqvi’s tenure as president of the Asian Cricket Council is unlikely to continue beyond April 2027 with a former Bangladeshi opener in line to take charge of the continental body.

It’s none other than former Bangladesh opener and the current Bangladesh Cricket Board president Tamim Iqbal who is reportedly interested in taking over the position when the current rotation comes to an end.

Naqvi’s current term is scheduled to end on April 2, 2027. While the ACC has provisions that allow a president to continue beyond the regular term, such an extension would require broad, effectively unanimous support from the Executive Board.

The ACC Executive Board includes the five Full Members from Asia — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

According to a Cricbuzz report, at least three and possibly four of these members are expected to oppose an extension for Naqvi. That makes it difficult for him to secure the support required to remain in the role.

The ACC presidency follows a rotational system among the Full Members. Bangladesh is next in line, and Tamim is believed to have conveyed his interest in taking over the position. Tamim became president of the BCB earlier this year and has also taken up a role within the ACC, having been appointed chairman of its Game Development Committee.

One of the key points in the current discussion is the ACC Annual General Meeting. There has been speculation that Naqvi could seek to remain in office until the next AGM. However, ACC members quoted by Cricbuzz said the president’s term is not linked to the timing of the AGM. The presidency normally runs for two years, with the position moving between the Full Members.

There is a precedent for an ACC president receiving an extension. Jay Shah continued for a third year in 2024 after all the members agreed to the arrangement. Sri Lanka, which was next in line at the time, also agreed to give up its turn. The current situation is different because there is no similar consensus around Naqvi’s continuation.

Naqvi’s position has also come under attention following the recent Asia Cup trophy presentations involving India.

The Indian men’s team did not collect the trophy from Naqvi after winning the 2025 Asia Cup, while the Indian women’s team also did not receive the trophy from him after winning the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup. These incidents have added to the discussion around his position as ACC president.

There could be another trophy presentation involving India before Naqvi’s term ends. The Asian Under-19 Women’s Championship is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in December with India entering the tournament as two-time defending champions. If India reaches the final, Naqvi could again be involved in the presentation ceremony.