Good news for Indian cricket fans, 1st T20 on Sunday vs Afghanistan is set to…

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I on September 13 has received a major update after concerns over the match in Delhi. Find out what happened.

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India-Afghanistan 1st T20I gets major update. (Photo: PTI)

The opening T20 International between India and Afghanistan will take place as scheduled this Sunday. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has confirmed that the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will not be postponed despite earlier concerns linked to the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Delhi Police had requested a possible one-day delay because of security arrangements for the high-profile summit in the capital. The three-match T20I series is set to be played entirely at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the first game being the one under discussion. The remaining matches are scheduled for September 15 and 17.

DDCA confirms first T20I will go ahead

After discussions with the authorities, the DDCA issued a clear statement late on Thursday evening, confirming that the necessary support had been assured and the fixture would remain unchanged.

“India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements,” the DDCA said in a social media post.

The confirmation ends the brief period of uncertainty surrounding the match. Cricket fans in Delhi can now look forward to the series beginning on time.

India-Afghanistan series set for September 13 start

India and Afghanistan are due to play three T20Is in the national capital. The first game is scheduled for September 13, with the remaining two matches also set to be played at the same venue on September 15 and 17.

Both teams have been preparing for the series, which will provide important competitive practice ahead of their upcoming international commitments. Afghanistan will look to challenge India, while the hosts will aim to build momentum and settle their combinations.

Security concerns raised ahead of BRICS Summit

The presence of the BRICS Summit had led to additional traffic restrictions and security arrangements across Delhi. The summit is scheduled for September 12 and 13, which created concerns over managing security for both the high-profile event and the cricket match.

Delhi Police had therefore suggested shifting the cricket match by a day. However, after discussions between the DDCA and Delhi Traffic Police, the necessary arrangements were confirmed, allowing the fixture to remain on its original date.

Spectators may be required to follow special traffic and entry instructions issued closer to match day. The stadium authorities and police are expected to work in tandem for the smooth movement of the fans and both the teams.

With the fixture now confirmed, India and Afghanistan can focus fully on the cricket. The three-match series will begin on September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the second and third T20Is scheduled for September 15 and 17.