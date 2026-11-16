Good news for Indian cricket fans, ODI World Cup to return to country after 8 years

India will be hosting the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC ODI World Cup in the next five years, cricket's world governing body announced on Sunday.

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India last hosted the ODI World Cup in 2023. (Photo: IANS)

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) governing body meetings came to an end in Bali this weekend and has bought good news for the Indian cricket fans. Eight years after Rohit Sharma’s side lost the ODI World Cup 2023 final, India will once again play host to the tournament – this time jointly with Bangladesh. It will be 5th time that India will get the opportunity to co-host the ODI World Cup since the first time in 1987.

The four previous occasion when India have hosted the ODI World Cup are in 1987 (with Pakistan), 1996 (with Pakistan and Sri Lanka), 2011 (with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) and 2023 (sole host). The ICC announced after the board meeting in Bali that the 2031 ODI World Cup will be hosted by India and Bangladesh between October 9 and November 23 – the day of infamous 2023 ODI World Cup final which India lost to Australia in Ahmebad.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has approved the schedule windows for major men’s events until 2035. India will host the 2029 Champions Trophy and co-host the 2031 ODI World Cup with Bangladesh. The schedule also includes T20 World Cups in 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034, and World Test Championship (WTC) Finals every two years in June until 2035. England will host the 2029 and 2031 WTC Finals, while hosts for subsequent editions are yet to be announced. #ICC #Cricket #ChampionsTrophy #ODIWorldCup #T20WorldCup #WTC — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 16, 2026

Apart from the ODI World Cup, the ICC have also awarded India the rights to host the 2029 ICC Champions Trophy from October 9 to 28. It will be the first time that India are hosting the tournament after 2006 edition which was won by Australia.

Australia and New Zealand are set to host the next T20 World Cup in 2028 between October 12 and November 12 while the United Kingdom (England, Scotland and Ireland) will host the 2030 T20 World Cup from July 4 to August 4.

ICC men’s events from 2028 to 2035

Year Event Hosts Dates 2028 T20 World Cup Australia and NZ Oct 12-Nov 12 2029 WTC Final England June 8-12 2029 Champions Trophy India October 9 to 28 2030 T20 World Cup England, Ireland and Scotland July 4 to August 4 2031 WTC Final England June 12-16 2031 ODI World Cup India and Bangladesh October 9 to Nov 23 2032 T20 World Cup TBC Oct 14-Nov 14 2033 WTC Final TBC June 9-13 2033 Champions Trophy TBC Oct 2-23 2034 T20 World Cup TBC July 6- August 6 2035 WTC Final TBC June 7-11 2035 ODI World Cup TBC Oct 2- Nov 18

The 2032-35 events structure is quite similar to the 2028-31 cycle announced earlier. Two T20 World Cups (2032, 2034) and an ODI Champions Trophy (2033) will be played like the previous cycle with the ODI World Cup (2035) remaining a quadrennial event. The event venues of the next four years are yet to be finalised, the windows are identical as 2028-31.

The World Test Championship (WTC) final will also continue to be held every two years. Although the venue for the 2033 and 2035 WTC finals are yet to be announced by the ICC, a June window has been earmarked like before which suggests it would continue to be held in England.

No WTC expansion beyond 9 teams

The officials of different cricket board who attended the ICC meeting confirmed that plans to expand the WTC to 12 teams did not have enough takers and the new WTC schedule will comprise the existing nine teams.

Dubai to be India’s neutral venue

The 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in Pakistan for the first time with the arrangement in place to have India’s matches in neutral venue. An HT report confirmed that Dubai will be the neutral venue for this event. Pakistan are also believed to be in running to get another ICC event in the 2032-35 cycle.

The much-awaited ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 Qualifier will be held in February and March 2027. A total of 10 teams will face off in the Qualifier for the final four spots in the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa.

Six sides have already booked their place in the Qualifier, including two-time ODI World Cup winners West Indies, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland and the USA. Four other teams will qualify throught the ICC World Cup Qualifier Playoff, to be held in Nepal next month, according to a media release from the ICC.