Good news for Kavya Maran’s SRH, Pat Cummins to play in IPL 2027, says teammate

Sunrisers Hyderabad have received a major boost ahead of IPL 2027, with a teammate claiming that Pat Cummins is set to return to the team for the upcoming season.

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Pat Cummins set to play IPL 2027 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image - X)

Pat Cummins is in the news again for the old Sandpapergate row, but he may still play in IPL 2027. The Australia captain got full support from Cricket Australia on Saturday. He is said to have said yes to play this season, even as a few other top Australian players have said no because they want rest and do not want to play too much. Josh Hazlewood, on the other hand, will play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Cummins is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the team has not let him go, which shows he is likely to play. Now, a senior player from the team has also said that he is expected to come and play.

“I have spoken to Pat and he has said he will come for sure, if not for the whole season, at least for a part of it,” the player, who is now playing in the ILT20 in the UAE, told Cricbuzz.

The team has always said that their captain would be there this time, and that is why they did not let him go. Last time, Cummins played only a part of the IPL. He joined the team in the last part after he got a late yes from Cricket Australia. He played eight games, and Ishan Kishan was captain when he was not there.

People were not sure if Cummins would play because Australia have a lot of games before and after the IPL. Australia will play nine Tests before the IPL, with five Tests against India from January to March, and then five more Tests in the Ashes against England just after the IPL, from June to August. But now there is no more worry.

But SRH had to let Head go. The first batter wants to be with his family and play for his country. Same with Delhi Capitals. They had to let Mitchell Starc go because he said he can not play this time. The old fast bowler wants to rest and not play too much.

But Hazlewood told Royal Challengers Bengaluru that he can play. RCB won the last two times. Cameron Green will also play this time, says Kolkata Knight Riders, who kept him. “We have been told that he will come this time,” a KKR man said. He was talking about why they did not let the player go. The team bought him for a big Rs 25.20 crore last time.