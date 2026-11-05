Good news for MS Dhoni fans ahead of IPL 2027 season, BCCI set to continue ‘Impact Player’ rule

The BCCI are unlikely to scrap the 'Impact Player' before the IPL 2028 mega auction which is scheduled to take place next year.

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MS Dhoni is already 45 years of age. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: A lot of people believe that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced the ‘Impact Player’ rule in the Indians Premier League (IPL) to possibly extend the career of former India captain MS Dhoni in the T20 league. Dhoni is already 45 years of age and is currently part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad as an ‘Uncapped’ player with a salary of Rs 4 crore.

The ‘Impact Player’ rule allows the IPL team captains to name 4 extra player as possible substitutes, from which one of them can replace any player from playing 11 once in the match. While Dhoni has refused to play as an ‘Impact Player’ in his career so far, former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been ‘Impact Players’ while recovering from injuries.

In what will be good news for the Indian cricket fans, the BCCI have decided to continue the ‘Impact Player’ rule for at least the IPL 2027 season next year. The BCCI officials don’t want to make any major changes ahead of IPL 2028 mega auction which are set to take place next year.

IMPACT RULE STAYS IN 2027 – After discussions with the IPL franchises BCCI has decided to retain ‘Impact Player Rule’ for at least one more session. – Reportedly 4 franchies have opposed it’s removal. (Hindustan Times) https://t.co/V3dC6ZEruo — Pratyush Halder (@pratyush_no7) November 5, 2026

While the BCCI have not sent any communication to this effect but according to a report in HT newspaper, the rule is set to continue next season.

“The next edition will be the last before a mega auction cycle and a rule change now would be too late for the teams. It’s unlikely there would be any change,” an IPL official was quoted as saying by HT newspaper.

Earlier this year, the IPL governing council had written to all 10 franchises seeking their opinion on ‘Impact Player’ rule. “At least four teams had informed IPL that withdrawal of the rule this late would hamper their strategy significantly,” the IPL team official added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also support ‘Impact Player’ rule

Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad are one of teams backing the ‘Impact Player’ rule in the IPL. SRH have chose to go with an ‘all-out’ attack strategy at the top led by world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma and Australia’s Travis Head with Ishan Kishan coming at No.3.

The risk with this strategy is that it can sometimes misfire and that’s where ‘Impact Player’ comes in handy to steady the innings.

In IPL 2026 season, MI utilized this rule after Rohit Sharma had to miss five matches due to a hamstring injury. He gradually returned to the side, playing as an ‘Impact Player’.

Impact Player rule has given a massive boost to the scoring with 195 times that 200-plus totals have been achieved in the last four seasons. The average scoring rate has climbed from 7.48 in 2008 to 8.54 in 2022. In IPL 2026 earlier this year, it was 9.85 runs per over.