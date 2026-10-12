Good news for Prithvi Shaw, fiance Akriti Agarwal changes mind and makes BIG announcement

Prithvi Shaw gets good news as fiancée Akriti Agarwal changes her mind and makes a big announcement. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/good-news-for-prithvi-shaw-fiance-akriti-agarwal-changes-mind-and-makes-big-announcement-8535467/ Copy

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal are back together (Photo - X)

Ignored Indian star and one of the finest batters of all time, Prithvi Shaw receives positive news in his life, after facing major setbacks. Prithvi Shaw’s fiancée, Akriti Agarwal, who ended her relationship with Prithvi, posted about their returning update with Prithvi on her social media.

Here what she posted on her social media, “When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me — who seemed to know our relationship better than we did — influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved.”

“I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused.”

“We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again.”

“Together, we are enough for each other, and we don’t need anyone else.”

“This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love.”

“Please respect our decision as we begin again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKRITI AGARWAL (@akritiagarwal7)

Akriti Agarwal confirmed her separation from Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw on Thursday, September 17, nearly six months after they announced their engagement. She said the decision was mutual, as they realised they had different plans and circumstances for their future.

Their separation marks the end of a relationship that had attracted public attention since their engagement announcement. Neither Shaw nor Agarwal has shared further details about the split. Agarwal has also asked people not to speculate about their personal lives.

“With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiance and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future. As much as we love and care for each other, we’ve come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways,” Agarwal wrote on Instagram.

“I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward. I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision. Thank you for understanding and respecting our space,” she added.

Maharashtra were led by Prithvi Shaw as regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was away with India A. The team lost two of their top three batters early in the innings, putting them under pressure.

Shaw then took charge and helped Maharashtra recover with a good batting performance. He scored 70 runs off 73 balls, hitting eight fours and one six. His innings helped the team get back on track after losing early wickets.