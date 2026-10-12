Good news for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli fans in Delhi as BCCI says THESE reports are untrue

The report was about the Narendra Modi Stadium replacing the Arun Jaitley Stadium replaced as hosts for the first of a three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka in December

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Title : Guwahati: India vs West Indies - 2nd ODI Caption : Guwahati: India's Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal as Virat Kohli walks in during the second ODI match against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday denied reports claiming that the opening ODI between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled for December 13, has been shifted from Delhi to Ahmedabad. He confirmed that the match will remain in Delhi with no decision taken by the BCCI to change the venue.

Reports had suggested that the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi could lose the opening ODI because of ongoing construction work. Ahmedabad, which is scheduled to host the third and final ODI on December 19, was reportedly being considered as an alternative venue.

However, Saikia dismissed the claims and said the match had been allotted to Delhi under the board’s standard policy for distributing international fixtures.

“Reports suggesting that the India–Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI,” Saikia said.

“Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy,” he added.

The upcoming tour will feature three ODIs and three T20 Internationals. The ODI series will begin in Delhi on December 13 before moving to the other venues for the remaining matches. Ahmedabad is set to host the final ODI on December 19.

The two teams will also compete in a three-match T20I series as part of the tour. The fixtures will give both sides an opportunity to prepare for their upcoming international assignments across the two formats.

What happened in the Test series earlier this year?

India won the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0 after a 165-run victory in the first Test in Galle and a draw in the second match in Colombo in August 2026. The series was part of the ICC World Test Championship.

In the first Test, India registered a convincing win, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring 211 runs across the match and Manav Suthar taking 10 wickets. India set Sri Lanka a target of 372 runs, but the hosts were bowled out for 206 in their second innings. The victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the series.

The second Test in Colombo saw India take control after scoring 503/9 declared in their first innings. Dhruv Jurel scored 115 not out, while Rishabh Pant made 63. Sri Lanka were dismissed for 290, giving India a lead of 213 runs. Captain Shubman Gill enforced the follow-on, putting India in a strong position to win the match.

However, Sri Lanka fought back in their second innings. Sonal Dinusha scored an unbeaten 133, following his first-innings century of 103, to help the hosts reach 429/9 and save the match. The second Test ended in a draw but India secured the series 1-0.

Sri Lanka’s white-ball tour of India schedule