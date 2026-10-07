Good news for Shreyas Iyer after scoring maiden T20I ton vs West Indies, Indian captain has achieved THIS feat

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 102 helped him make a massive jump of 18 places in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters on Wednesday.

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India captain Shreyas Iyer en route to scoring 102 not out in 1st T20 vs West Indies in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

IND vs WI 2026 1st T20: India captain Shreyas Iyer created history by smashing his maiden T20I century off only 42 balls against West Indies in the first game of five-match series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Iyer’s century did wonders for his position in the ICC T20I batters rankings as well he managed to make a massive jump on Wednsday.

The Indian captain’s blazing century on Tuesday saw him make an unprecedented massive jump of 18 places to rise to No.7 position in the ICC T20I rankings with career-best haul of 786 points. It is the first time that Iyer has entered the top 10 in the ICC rankings in his 68-game old T20I career.

The Indian T20I skipper has scored 1615 runs in the format at an average of 32.95 with a strike-rate of 140.06 with 1 hundred and 10 fifties.

Sealed in ! A breathtaking batting display from #TeamIndia to clinch the 1️⃣st T20I by eight wickets Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/2czVyKWreK #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/JgxYkZLDwS — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2026

Iyer’s rise means that there are now four Indian players inside the top 10, with Ishan Kishan (first), Abhishek Sharma (second) and Tilak Varma (10th) all high up the batting charts in the shortest format from the reigning ICC T20 World Cup champions.

World No. 1 T20I batter has also managed to extend his lead at the top of the rankings with score of 80 not out in the Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Sri Lanka last week. It means that he has managed to extend the lead over second-placed Abhishek Sharma to 15 points, in spite of the Indian opener’s blazing 61 in 28 balls against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match.

Virat Kohli slips to 3rd place in ODI rankings

There was more good news for Indian captains as ODI skipper Shubman Gill extended his lead at the top of the ICC ODI batters rankings. Gill smashed a brilliant unbeaten 223 after 110 in the first ODI against West Indies earlier this month to close in on his career-best rating points.

The Indian ODI captain now has 841 points ahead of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who has 794 points. Former India captain Virat Kohli slipped to third place after being dismissed for a duck in the third and final ODI against West Indies in New Chandigarh last week.

Kohli now has 781 points ahead of Rohit Sharma, who has 770 points in 4th spot. Rohit scored a century in the second ODI and notched up 92 in the third game.

Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul also managed to make a massive jump of 7 places after his brilliant centuy in the third ODI match. Rahul is currently in 10th place with 653 points.

West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford hit a half-century for his side in that opening match of the T20I series with India and was rewarded by moving up 10 spots to 37th on the latest list for T20I batters.

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed lost his spot as the No.1-ranked bowler in T20I cricket to Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan following the completion of the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel gained 16 places to move to 7th, while Bangladesh duo Nasum Ahmed (up three spots to eighth) and Mahedi Hasan (up 10 rungs to ninth) are among the other big eye-catchers.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope also moved up two places to sixth on the updated list for ODI batters following his innings of 162 in the series finale.