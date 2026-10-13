Good news for Shubman Gill ahead of New Zealand tour, Indian captain become 1st ever cricketer to achieve THIS feat

Team India captain Shubman Gill had scored 333 runs in the first two ODIs against West Indies last month.

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Team India captain Shubman Gill. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs NZ 2026: Team India ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill is getting reach to face New Zealand in a five-match 50-over series beginning at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4. But before he embarks on the tour of New Zealand, there is some good news for the Indian skipper with International Cricket Council (ICC) announced him as the ‘Player of the Month’ for September 2026.

Gill has won ICC’s ‘Player of the Month’ award for a record-extending fifth time on Tuesday after beating teammate Abhishek Sharma and Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza for the award. The Indian ODI captain, Gill scored 333 runs in his side’s first two ODIs against West Indies, with a century in the opener and an unbeaten double century in the second. India won both matches by eight wickets.

A month to remember for our #TeamIndia openers Congratulations to Shubman Gill and Shafali Verma on being named the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month for September, respectively @ShubmanGill | @TheShafaliVerma https://t.co/okMCmDgzwv — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2026

In the first ODI, in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, Team India opener made 110 off 108 balls as India chased down West Indies’ 295 for 7. India reached the target of 296 in 41.4 overs.

Three days later in Guwahati, West Indies made 405 for 7 – their first-ever ODI total above 400. Gill responded with an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls, including 26 fours and eight sixes and India finished on 406 for 2 in 43.3 overs with 39 balls to spare.

He reached his hundred in 62 balls, the fastest by an Indian captain in ODIs and his double century in 117 balls – the fastest in ODI history. It is also the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase. Gill and Rohit Sharma (101 off 75 balls) put on 255 for the opening wicket, India’s highest partnership on home soil.

The chase was the second-highest successful one in ODI history, behind only South Africa’s 438/9 against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006. India went on to win the three-match series 2-1, after West Indies took the third ODI on October 3.

Shubman Gill has become 2nd Indian to win the award in last 6 months after Sanju Samson

This is Gill’s fifth ICC Men’s Player of the Month award, after wins in January 2023, September 2023, February 2025 and July 2025, extending his record as the men’s player with the most wins. The most recent men’s winner from Team India was Sanju Samson, in March 2026. Indian men have now won the award 17 times across 11 players, including Gill’s five victories.

“It feels fantastic to win my fifth ICC Player of the Month award, and I am grateful to the panel for this honour,” Gill said about winning the award.

“It was immensely satisfying to score those runs and even more special to be part of successful run chases in front of our home fans, whose support always gives us an extra boost,” the Indian captain added.

The Indian skipper also addressed the changing nature of the game and how important it is to adapt to it. “The pace of ODI cricket has gone up significantly, and you must think on your feet, assess the conditions quickly and adapt to the demands of the pitch.

“With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in southern Africa next year, we are determined to keep raising our standards and build a strong, well-rounded team capable of rising to the challenges ahead,” Gill said.