Good news for Sourav Ganguly ahead of IPL 2027, set to join THIS star India cricketer at…

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to return to the Indian Premier League in 2027 season with a major role.

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Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is set to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a bang. Ganguly, who spent a couple of seasons as ‘Director of Cricket’ with Delhi Capitals, is set to be appointed the new head coach of the same franchise for the upcoming IPL 2027 season.

Ganguly wasn’t associated with the men’s team of Delhi Capitals franchise for the last couple of season when it was run by GMR Sports. The DC team are run for a couple of couple of years by co-owners GMR Sports and JSW Sports each.

Since the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain is close to JSW Sports, he will be running the men’s team for the next couple of seasons now. He will be joined by former India teammate Yuvraj Singh as the ‘batting coach’, according to a report in Cricinfo website.

| IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals set for a backroom staff overhaul ahead of next season (Cricinfo) : Head Coach – Sourav Ganguly

Batting Coach – Yuvraj Singh

Pace Bowling Coach – Chaminda Vaas

Spin Bowling Coach – Amit Mishra — T20 Tracker (@t20tracker) September 14, 2026

Apart from Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh, former India and Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra is set to join the franchise along with ex-Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas as the spin bowling and fast bowling coach respectively.

Vaas is Sri Lanka’s most successful fast bowler with 355 wickets in Tests and 400 in ODIs, played for Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad) in the first three seasons of IPL from 2008 to 2010. The 52-year-old Vaas has coaching pedigree which has largely come on the international circuit, primarily with the Sri Lanka men’s side across three separate stints – 2012-15, 2016-2017, briefly in 2021 – he resigned two days into his tenure over a pay dispute – and 2022. He began his coaching career as a consultant for the New Zealand men’s team, and in 2016 had a stint with Ireland during the 2016 World T20.

The former Sri Lanka left-arm pacer also spent years working with SLC as a fast-bowling consultant and academy mentor, identifying and grooming young fast bowlers. In terms of franchise experience, Vaas coached NYS Lagos in the 2024 Zim Afro T10 League, and was head coach at Kandy Royals in LPL 2026.

Mishra will be making his coaching debut in the IPL, having played in the league for four teams – Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Luckow Super Giants. The 42-year-old leggie played his last IPL match in 2024 for LSG before retiring last September.

In his first IPL match, in 2008, Mishra took a five-wicket haul including the first of his three hat-tricks, which is the most so far by any bowler in the tournament. Barring 2022, Mishra never missed playing in the IPL from 2008 to 2024. The leg-spinner is 10th on the IPL’s overall wicket-takers list with 174 from 162 matches at an economy rate of 7.37.

Vaas and Mishra have already started in their new roles and are currently in Delhi working with DC’s academy players. The franchise is yet to announce the coaching appointments including those of Ganguly and Yuvraj.

GMR had appointed former India batter Venugopal Rao as ‘Director of Cricket’ by replacing Ganguly and former India batter Hemang Badani as head coach and Munaf Patel as bowling coach for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. DC failed to qualify for the IPL 2026 Playoff after finishing in 6th spot with 7 wins and 7 losses in 14 games.