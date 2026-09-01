Good news for star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH, he will return after…

ODI Wold Cup champions Australia are set to take on South Africa in a three-match 50-over series beginning at Durban on September 24.

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Pat Cummins was captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad team in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

South Africa vs Australia 2026: Australia’s ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins last played in the 50-over format nearly 2 years back. His last appearance in ODI colours for Australia came against Pakistan at Adelaide back in November 2024. In what will be great news for the Sunrisers Hyderabad fans, Cummins is set to return to ODI cricket for the series against South Africa later this month.

The 33-year-old pacer has been named as part of the squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa which will begin on September 24 in Durban. The next two ODIs are scheduled to take place on September 27 and 30 at Johannesburg and Potchefstroom.

Top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne was a notable omission while skipper Mitchell Marsh and fellow opener Travis Head returned to the 17-member Australia squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe and South Africa beginning later this month. Lucknow Super Giants opener Marsh and SRH star Head had missed the 50-over series in Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier this year.

The twin series, starting on September 15, assumes added significance for Australia as they begin preparations for next year’s ODI World Cup 2027, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The young guns hold their spots in the Aussie men’s ODI squad to take on Zimbabwe and South Africa, but there’s a key omission too: https://t.co/uEsR8VkbhV pic.twitter.com/P9vOUuOGeQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 31, 2026

Australia have named the squad without an official captain, with Marsh set to lead the side in the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe before regular ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins returns to take charge in South Africa along with fellow pacer Mitchell Starc.

Cummins, who was retained for Rs 18 crore by Kavya Maan’s SRH ahead of IPL 2026, has also indicated that he will not feature in all three ODIs in South Africa, meaning Marsh is likely to deputise once again. Marsh has stepped in for Cummins 15 times since the fast bowler was appointed Australia’s ODI captain.

Youngsters Joel Davies and Ollie Peake have retained their places in the squad following their decent showing in Australia’s recent series in Pakistan and Bangladesh. The three ODIs against Zimbabwe will be played in Harare on September 15, 18 and 20.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc to feature in only South Africa leg

Cummins and Delhi Capitals pacer Starc have been named for the South Africa leg of the ODI series as Australia are scheduled to immediately follow it with three Tests against the Proteas in October.

“This six-game series is an important lead-in to next year’s World Cup, being played in the same countries, for the group,” selection chief George Bailey said in a statement.

“As such it’s great to have Mitch (Marsh), Travis and Josh returning, then Pat and Mitch (Starc) for the SA leg. This gives us our core of players mixed with some we think will continue to make an impression. For Ollie and Joel, who we rate very highly, it’s another fantastic opportunity and a further chance for them to continue their exposure and growth in the Australian team,” he added.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (South Africa only), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (South Africa only), Adam Zampa.