Good news for star player from Shubman Gill’s GT ahead of Afghanistan T20I games, but Jasprit Bumrah…

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will begin a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

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Washington Sundar was part of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior selection committee have named four cricketers for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi contingent upon their receiving fitness certificate from Centre of Excellence (CoE). In what will be good news for T20I captain Shreyas Iyer ahead of the Afghanistan series beginning on Sunday, September 13, all-rounder Washington Sundar has reportedly got clearance to play.

According to a report in India Today website, Sundar has got the clearance from CoE to play in the T20I series against Afghanistan which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. However, there is still no clarity on the fitness status of Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana.

Read more: THIS star India cricketer conceded 51 runs in 4 overs in a local T20 league ahead of Afghanistan T20 series

The report added that Bumrah, who has been out of action since the ODI series against England in July, will be undergoing a match simulation on September 9 and a call on his availability will be taken after that.

On the other hand, both Rana and Reddy have undergone their fitness tests and match simulations but have not been given fitness certificates to play in the Afghanistan T20I series.

The perfect finishing touch. ✨ Washington Sundar brings up a brilliant half-century and finishes the chase in style. ✅ England suffer their first ODI defeat in Birmingham in 12 years.

✅ India register their sixth consecutive ODI win over England.#ENGvIND 2nd ODI THU,… pic.twitter.com/lJybyl8Bro — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 14, 2026

Meanwhile, Sundar, who was retained for Rs 3.2 crore by Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026 season, has been out of action since ODI series vs England in July after injuring his right hamstring in the second ODI match. The Tamil Nadu and GT all-rounder subsequently also missed the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka last month.

Indian team will be hoping that Sundar has recovered sufficiently to not only take part in the Afghanistan T20I series but also represent India in the Asian Games 2026 in Japan later this month. The 26-year-old all-rounder has claimed 51 wickets in 62 T20I matches for Team India at an average of 24.54 and also scored 279 runs with one fifty.

But Team India will still be concerned about the fitness of Bumrah, who is the pace bowling spearhead of the side. The BCCI selectors were hoping to test Bumrah’s fitness in the T20I series against Afghanistan before he could take part in the Asian Games to help defend India’s gold medal.

India squad for Afghanistan T20I series

Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*

(* Subject to fitness)