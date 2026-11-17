Good news for Team India ahead of 1st Test vs NZ, Shubman Gill backs Rishabh Pant to fire on return from injury

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had been sidelined since Irani Cup 2026 last month with a side strain but should be available to playing in 1st Test vs New Zealand at Wellington.

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Rishabh Pant (left) and Shubman Gill. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test: Shubman Gill’s Team India received a major boost ahead of the first game of the two-match Test series against New Zealand beginning at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who only flew to New Zealand last week after recovering from a side strain, appears all set to play in the opening game.

Pant missed all three India ‘A’ matches against New Zealand after failing to recover from a side strain that he suffered while leading Rest of India team against Jammu and Kashmir in Irani Cup 2026 last month. He will head into the first Test in Wellington without any game time under his belt after spending most of last month recovering from injury at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

However, Indian captain Shubman Gill put his faith behind Pant and expected him to fire against the Black Caps. “There is no dilemma on Rishabh Pant. He has played 50 Tests, he has scored across the globe. He is a wicket-keeper who has a hundred in Australia,” Gill told the media in Wellington on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant during the practise session! Finally Spidy is back #indvsNz #RishabhPant # https://t.co/3ZPLf8FgPO — Rishabh Aaryan (@Rishabh_aaryan) November 17, 2026

Pant, who was traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Delhi Capitals for Rs 15 crore ahead of IPL 2027, had been replaced as Team India’s Test vice-captain earlier this year by KL Rahul. The 29-year-old Delhi wicketkeeper has scored 3725 runs in 52 Tests at an average of 43.82 with 8 hundreds and 21 fifties.

He scored a couple of fifties in Sri Lanka in the two-match series which India had won 1-0 in August this year.

India to play four fast bowlers ‘for sure’: Shubman Gill

The Indian skipper, who needs to win both the Tests against New Zealand to keep hopes of qualifying for World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 final alive, assured that the visitors will surely play at least four fast bowlers in the first Test.

“We will be playing four fast bowlers for sure. All our fast bowlers have done well and it is a good headache to have,” Gill said.

Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the series in Sri Lanka, is sure to lead the attack while Gurnoor Brar – the player of the series from the ODIs – has been added to the squad in place of Kuldeep Yadav. “We want four fast bowlers but don’t know which ones (will play). From day three, we have seen that the pitch gets flat and we need someone who can hit the deck,” Gill said.

Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna are expected to be part of the pace combination, while Anshul Kamboj proved to be very impressive in the first couple of ODI matches which India had won at Auckland and Wellington.

“We plan to play with seven proper batters and eight and nine, we need to check. Akash and Anshul both can bat. Nitish (Kumar Reddy) too can bat,” Gill added.

Gill also spoke about the challenges posed by the strong wind in Wellington. “The wind here affects bowlers more than batters. If a fast bowler bowls against the wind, it takes a lot out of him. Hence, we need to check what kind of combinations we should be playing,” he said.