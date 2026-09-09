Good news for Team India as THIS star clears fitness test ahead of Afghanistan T20Is, his name…

THIS star has cleared his fitness test and will join India’s squad for the Afghanistan T20I series. Find out who has returned to the squad and get the latest update.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/good-news-for-team-india-as-nitish-kumar-reddy-clears-fitness-test-ahead-of-afghanistan-t20is-8520761/ Copy

Nitish Kumar Reddy clears fitness test, set to join India squad. (Photo: BCCI)

India have received good news ahead of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has cleared his fitness test and will join the rest of the team in New Delhi on Thursday. The series begins on September 13.

The 23-year-old last represented India during the ODI series against Afghanistan in June this year. He aggravated a left quadriceps injury during that tour. Reddy first felt the problem while bowling in the opening ODI in Dharamsala. He was then rested for the second match in Lucknow. He returned for the third game in Chennai but experienced discomfort again.

Read more: Team India hit Rs 1300000000 jackpot before Afghanistan T20I with a massive 44 per cent boost

Because of the same injury, Reddy missed India’s recent white-ball tours of Ireland and England. He had been working hard on his recovery for the past few months.

India squad for Afghanistan series: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dubey, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*

Final simulation passed successfully in Bengaluru

Sources confirmed that Reddy cleared his fitness test last week. That result helped him earn a place in the Afghanistan series squad. On Wednesday he completed a final match simulation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He passed the session with flying colours.

His bowling workload also met all the required standards. Team officials believe he is now ready even for longer spells if needed.

Asian Games role also confirmed

Reddy is part of India’s squad for the Asian Games as well. The multi-sport event begins on September 24. India won the men’s cricket gold medal at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023. They were declared winners after the final against Afghanistan was washed out, as the higher-seeded team.

The Indian team will leave Delhi for the Asian Games on September 18. Before that, they will play a one-off T20I against Japan on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.

India’s Asian Games 2026 T20 Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah.