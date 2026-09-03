Good news for Team India, BCCI has decided to make THIS major change in FTP

BCCI discusses player workload, injuries and a better international schedule as India begin planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/good-news-for-team-india-bcci-has-decided-to-make-this-major-change-in-ftp-8516314/ Copy

BCCI discusses India’s workload and injury concerns. (Photo: X)

The BCCI is planning changes to India’s international cricket schedule to give players more rest and recovery time between series. Workload management, frequent injuries and preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup were among the key topics discussed during the board’s review meeting.

The meeting was attended by Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Centre of Excellence (COE) head VVS Laxman. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar could not attend due to prior commitments.

BCCI wants more rest between series

The board is now looking at a better-planned Future Tour Programme (FTP) for the next cycle. The main focus will be on giving players enough time to recover before moving into another international assignment.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board has already given instructions to the officials working on the FTP.

“We have instructed our FTP persons who will be meeting very soon in various international forums that our FTP should be in such a way that there is proper rest for the players as well as some kind of acclimatisation or friendly matches before any major series in SENA countries,” Saikia told the media.

The BCCI also wants players to get enough time to adjust to conditions before important overseas series. Warm-up or friendly matches could be included before major tours, especially in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Packed schedule behind rising injuries?

Player injuries were another major concern during the meeting. The board discussed whether the busy cricket calendar is putting too much pressure on players.

Saikia admitted that the number of matches played by cricketers has become a major issue.

“Individual players are having injuries because they have to play a lot of matches. If you look at their schedule, in England, three-four players of the 15-member ODI squad got injured. We have to think that they have played two months of IPL before that. All this takes a toll on the health of the players.”

The comments come after several Indian players struggled with injuries during the England tour. The BCCI now wants better workload planning to reduce such problems.

2027 ODI World Cup preparations also discussed

The review meeting was also held with India’s next major target in mind – the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The tournament will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. With the event still more than a year away, the BCCI wants to build a clear plan around player fitness, workload and team balance.

The board is expected to work closely with the team management and medical staff to ensure key players remain available for important matches.

Also Read: India will be the ‘away’ team in Afghanistan’s T20 series despite playing in Delhi? Here’s why

Rohit Sharma future speculation addressed

Rohit Sharma’s ODI future was also among the matters discussed around the meeting. The former India captain continues to play ODI cricket after retiring from Test and T20I cricket.

However, the BCCI has sought to put an end to speculation surrounding his future. Rohit’s performances and fitness will remain important as India build towards the 2027 World Cup, but there is no official confirmation yet about his selection for the tournament.

The BCCI’s immediate focus is now on managing the workload of players better and creating a more balanced international schedule for the next FTP cycle.