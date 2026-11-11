Good news for Tom Latham’s New Zealand ahead of Test series vs India, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway recover from injuries

New Zealand have announced a 14-member squad for the two-match Test series against India starting in Wellington on November 19.

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Rachin Ravindra is set to return to international cricket for two-Test series vs India. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand 2026 Tests: Tom Latham’s New Zealand cricket team will be looking to continue their winning run in Test cricket against Shubman Gill’s Team India when the two sides begin a two-match series at Wellington on November 19. The Black Caps will be heading into this series on the back of 3-0 series whitewash on Indian soil back in 2025. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the 14-member squad for the Test series against India on Wednesday.

While batters Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway have been selected for the Test series after missing the T20I and ODI series due to injuries, wicketkeeper Tom Blundell’s participation will be subject to fitness assessment ahead of the first Test.

Conway had been part of the five-match ODI series squad against India but was ruled out after suffering a concussion due to a collision with Matt Henry ahead of first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland earlier this month. Ravindra (shoulder) and Blundell (quadriceps) are also recovering from their respective injuries and are targeting a return for the first Test.

New Zealand will give several players the chance to prove their fitness ahead of the first #WTC27 Test against India in Wellington More https://t.co/ZrcCgXDP2I https://t.co/PVP5drZhzO — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2026

The NZ squad has a similar look to the one that toured England earlier this year, where the Black Caps registered a historic 2-1 series victory, handing Ben Stokes-led side their first home Test series defeat in a contest involving three or more matches in 14 years.

The 26-year-old Ravindra has scored 1865 runs in 24 Tests at an average of 47.82 with 5 centuries and 7 fifties. Conway has piled up 2761 in 36 Tests at an average of 42.67 with 8 centuries and 13 fifties.

Jacob Duffy called up for Test series

The only notable changes are the absence of injured pacers Ben Sears and Zak Foulkes, along with Will O’Rourke, who is on a ‘return-to-play’ programme, according to a statement made by NZC. Pacer Jacob Duffy is the new addition.

The series will be New Zealand’s first red-ball assignment against India since their remarkable 3-0 sweep on Indian soil in 2024, the first time a visiting team had whitewashed India in a Test series at home.

Head coach Rob Walter will be assisted by bowling coach Jacob Oram, departing batting coach Luke Ronchi and newly-appointed batting coach BJ Watling, who begins his tenure on November 16.

“This series marks the start of an exciting summer of Test cricket for the Black Caps,” said Walter in the NZC statement.

“The squad is largely consistent with the team that competed in England earlier this year, so it’ll be great to be back together to try and recreate some of that success on home soil. We’ve experienced great crowds so far during the white-ball series and we’re really looking forward to having that support during the Tests,” Walter added.

The New Zealand head coach also acknowledged the importance of the series in the context of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27. “There are ten Tests scheduled between now and March, so there’s no shortage of action for red-ball fans. Valuable Championship points are on the line of course, but our focus remains on playing our best cricket against a high-quality team like India,” Walter added.

The two-Test series against will also see Blundell close in on a personal milestone. The wicketkeeper currently has 48 Test caps and could complete his half-century of appearances for New Zealand during the series, with Christchurch’s Hagley Oval another venue on the itinerary.

New Zealand squad for Test series vs India

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young