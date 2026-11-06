Good news for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! 15-year-old named Bihar captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been appointed Bihar captain for the opening two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27. BCA has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming domestic T20 competition.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named captain of Bihar for the SMAT 2026-27. (Photo: X)

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been handed a major responsibility as the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) named him captain of the state’s senior team for the opening two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27. The 17-member squad was announced on Friday, November 6, with Suraj Kashyap appointed as the vice-captain.

This will be the first time Sooryavanshi leads Bihar’s senior team. The left-handed batter has gained attention with his aggressive batting and impressive performances at a young age. He will now get an opportunity to prove his leadership skills as Bihar begin their campaign in the domestic T20 tournament.

BCA President Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

BCA president Harsh Vardhan expressed confidence in the young batter and said the captaincy would help him develop as a cricketer and leader.

Speaking about his appointment, Vardhan said, “Vaibhav has already demonstrated tremendous talent, confidence and maturity at a young age, and this responsibility will provide him with another opportunity to grow as a cricketer and leader. We are hopeful that under Vaibhav’s leadership, the team will deliver a disciplined, competitive and effective performance while representing the state in the upcoming season.”

The senior selection committee finalised the squad after reviewing players’ performances in trials held from November 4 to 6. The meeting took place on November 6, with selection committee chairman Harvinder Singh and member Amitabh Vijayvargiya present. Selector S. Sarath joined the discussion over the phone.

Bihar Squad For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27

The 17-member squad will feature Sooryavanshi as captain and Kashyap as his deputy. The selection of Mangal Mahour and Shakib Hussain, however, will depend on their fitness. Their condition will be reviewed after Bihar’s first two matches before a final decision is taken on their availability.

Bihar squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Captain), Alok Kumar, Ayush Loharuka (Wicketkeeper), Altamash Ashraf, Param Kumar Singh, Anmol Kumar (Wicketkeeper), Ritwik Raj, Suraj Kashyap (Vice-Captain), Mayank Kumar, Raghvendra Pratap, Ashish Kumar, Vasudev Pratap Singh, Mohammad Izhar, Amod Yadav, Prashant Singh, Nawaz Khan and Himanshu Singh.

Standby players: Bipin Saurabh, Suman Kumar, Akash Raj, Khalid Alam, Bhaskar Dubey, Kumar Rajnish, Suyash, Abhijeet Saket, Yashasvi Rishabh, Lakhan Raja, Pawan Kumar, Amit Chaudhary, Piyush Singh, Bhanu Kumar, Lokesh Babulal Kumar and Prashant Srivastava.

Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a rapid rise in Indian cricket. His performances for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 impressed and saw him get a call-up at international level.

In the third T20I against New Zealand, he opened the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma. The pair put together an unbeaten 118-run stand in just six overs, setting a world record for the highest powerplay total in men’s T20I cricket. Their opening partnership eventually reached 133 runs off 43 balls. Sooryavanshi scored 45 off 19 deliveries, while Abhishek smashed 113 off 38 balls.

When Will Bihar Begin Their Campaign?

Bihar will play their first two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches in Indore, starting November 14. The support staff from the state’s Ranji Trophy team will continue working with the squad during the tournament. Selection committee chairman Harvinder Singh and member Amitabh Vijayvargiya will also travel to Indore to watch the team’s matches.

The appointment gives Sooryavanshi an important chance to lead his state team. Bihar will hope his batting form and leadership can help them make a strong start to the competition.