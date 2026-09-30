Good news for Virat Kohli fans in the middle of ODI series against West Indies, star India batter is closing in on captain Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli has closed the gap to Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill in the lastest ICC rankings after his 139 not out in 1st ODI vs West Indies.

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Shubman Gill (right) and Virat Kohli are world No. 1 and 2 batter in ODI rankings. (Photo: IANS)

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI: Former India captain Virat Kohli has got off to a brilliant start in the three-match ODI series against West Indies on Sunday. Kohli smashed a record-extending 55th ODI century, an unbeaten 139-run knock off 88 balls with 9 sixes to guide Team India to an eight-wicket win over Windies in Thiruvananthapuram.

The brilliant ton has resulted in massive gains for Kohli in the current ICC ODI rankings of batters released on Wednesday in the middle of India’s second ODI vs West Indies. The 37-year-old legendary batter has climbed one place in the ICC ODI ranking to second position with 796 rating points.

Kohli is now only behind his teammate and Indian captain Shubman Gill, who is at the No. 1 position with 816 rating points. Gill’s own position was bolstered by a brilliant 110 off 108 balls in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

Batters have enjoyed ICC ODI Batting Rankings climbs with runs flowing in the 50-over game https://t.co/pe9539amMX — ICC (@ICC) September 30, 2026

The Indian duo are only separated by New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell at third place in the rankings with 794 points while Indian opener Rohit Sharma is sitting at the fourth position with 719 points. Rohit was unable to make major gains as he was dismissed for 32 in the first ODI vs West Indies.

There was more good news for Indian cricket fans as chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav made a big jump of four places to enter the top 5 in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers. Kuldeep was the pick of Indian bowlers in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, claiming 4 wickets for 40 runs in 10 overs.

Kuldeep’s four-wicket haul means that he has climbed to No. 5 position in the rankings with 623 points. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan continued to retain the top position with 714 rating points.

South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj’s 4/20 and 2/54 against the Aussies helping him jump three spots to third with 667 rating points. Maharaj is only eight rating points behind Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage continued the work of the left-arm spin brigade, with the Sri Lanka all-rounder making a 12-spot jump to 26th for bowlers (542), and up five spots to 17th (172) for all-rounders.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis rises to 7th

Sri Lanka ODI captain Kusal Mendis climbed up three spots to a career-best seventh with 674 rating points thanks to his 121 in Leeds ODI vs England. England skipper Harry Brook closed in on a top 10 position, moving one spot to 11th (650) thanks to a half century at The Oval. Brook sits just three rating points from Ireland’s Harry Tector with 653 points.

Meanwhile in South Africa, captain Temba Bavuma’s century against Australia led to a 10-spot jump to 32nd and Matthew Breetzke continues his rise in international standing, going up 19 places to 21st with 607 points. David Miller, who smashed 142 off 93 balls in the second ODI, re-entered the rankings at 41st.