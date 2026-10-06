‘Great joy in watching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bat’: PBKS star Priyansh Arya opens up on batting with 15-year-old

Priyansh Arya has also shared the crease with the batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and praised the impact the youngster can have during an innings. Read on for the full story.

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Priyansh Arya (L) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (R) (Photo: SLC)

Star India A and Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya believes there is healthy competition among India’s young openers as he continues to make his case for a place in the senior national team.

Priyansh has made a strong impact in the IPL over the last two seasons and has also impressed for India A. The Delhi batter scored a century against Australia A last year and will now be in action again when India A take on Australia A in the upcoming one-day series.

Priyansh sees competition as a learning opportunity

With Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson now featuring regularly around the Indian setup, while Priyansh’s Punjab Kings teammate Prabhsimran Singh continues to wait for his international debut, the competition for places is getting tougher.

However, Priyansh does not see it as a problem. Instead, he believes batting alongside these players has helped him improve his own game.

“It’s quite chill between all of us because we only focus on performance,” Priyansh told the media in Delhi ahead of India A’s opening one-dayer against Australia A on Tuesday. “The better you perform, the higher you go in the pecking order. I’ve batted with Prabhsimran, Abhishek and Vaibhav, and have learnt something from each of them.

“I’ve played with all of them at one level or the other, and I always watch them while they’re training. I try to incorporate some of their methods into my game so I can benefit from them. I like their batting style and intent.

‘Great Joy’ watching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bat

Priyansh has also shared the crease with the young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and praised the impact the youngster can have during an innings.

“For instance, I enjoy playing with Vaibhav because he takes pressure off you by scoring big runs. When he bats, the opposition even starts bowling defensively. This makes batting easier for (his partners) as well. There’s great joy in watching Vaibhav bat from the non-striker’s end. I just tell him, ‘If you’re hitting well, just keep hitting,” he added that he has enjoyed batting with Sooryavanshi.

The two have already played together in the one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka, which also involved Afghanistan A. They shared a 75-run partnership against Afghanistan A before combining for 132 runs in the final against Sri Lanka A.

Prabhsimran remains Priyansh’s closest batting partner

Among the players he has batted with, Priyansh shares his strongest bond with Prabhsimran. The two also play together for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

“I have the best bond with Prabh bhai. He has been playing in the IPL for the last seven or eight years, and is a lot more experienced than me.

“He helps me with every little thing, and tells me what each bowler’s strengths are. That helps me prepare accordingly for them. If a left-arm spinner comes on in the powerplay, it’s me who targets him; while if an off-spinner comes on, it’s him. So we try to communicate with each other as best as possible, and target different bowlers,” he added.

For Priyansh, the current phase is about continuing to score runs, learning from his teammates and waiting for his opportunity at the highest level.