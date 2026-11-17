IPL 2027: Gujarat Titans retained, released players list and final purse – All you need to know

Shubman Gill's side were very close to clinching their second IPL title, but they eventually lost to RCB

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Last season’s runners-up Gujarat Titans will head into the Indian Premier League 2027 season after another strong campaign in 2026. The franchise finished second in the league stage with nine wins and five defeats from 14 matches.

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Gujarat once again reached the IPL final but missed out on the trophy after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The franchise will now look to make a few changes to its squad and return stronger in the upcoming season.

Performance in past seasons

Gujarat Titans have enjoyed an impressive start to their IPL journey since joining the competition in 2022.

They won the title in their debut season under Hardik Pandya and reached the final again in 2023, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings.

The team struggled in 2024, finishing eighth in the points table. However, they returned to the playoffs in 2025 and finished third. Their performance improved further in 2026 as they reached the final but could not get past RCB.

Gujarat will now aim to turn their consistent performances into another IPL title.

Also Read: IPL 2027: Chennai Super Kings retained, released players list and final purse – All you need to know

Overall IPL record

Despite being one of the youngest franchises in the competition, Gujarat Titans have established themselves as a strong IPL team.

They won the title in 2022 and finished runners-up in 2023 and 2026. The franchise has also qualified for the playoffs in multiple seasons.

GT have played 77 IPL matches so far, winning 47 of them. They currently have one IPL title and two runners-up finishes to their name.

IPL 2027 trades

Gujarat Titans have not completed any player trades ahead of IPL 2027 as of November 15.

The franchise will now focus on its retention decisions before the November 17 deadline. With a settled core led by Shubman Gill, Gujarat are expected to assess their squad requirements before entering the mini-auction.

The team will look to address any gaps in its batting and bowling departments while maintaining the balance that helped it reach the final in 2026.

Players Retained

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Mohammed Siraj

Players Released

Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shahrukh Khan, Connor Esterhuizen, Prithviraj Yarra

Team Purse for IPL 2027 Player Auction

Rs 8.75 crore