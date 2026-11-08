Gujarat Titans plotting trade move for Delhi Capitals’ Ashutosh Sharma – Report

Lucknow Super Giants are also looking to strengthen their batting ahead of IPL 2027, while Gujarat Titans have reportedly held trade discussions with Delhi Capitals over a trade move for Ashutosh Sharma

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Delhi Capitals’ Ashutosh Sharma celebrates after Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, May 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have held discussions over a possible trade involving middle-order batter Ashutosh Sharma ahead of the Indian Premier League 2027 season. The 28-year-old has attracted interest from the Shubman Gill-led franchise, which is looking to strengthen its finishing options before the November 17 retention deadline.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Gujarat Titans had approached Delhi Capitals a couple of months ago to discuss a possible deal for Ashutosh. However, there was no immediate response from the Delhi franchise. With a new management and coaching staff in place, DC could revisit the offer ahead of the upcoming season.

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Although the exact player involved in the proposed exchange remains unclear, the discussions are understood to centre around a fast bowler moving in the opposite direction. Gujarat have several pace options in their squad but are looking to add more firepower to their middle order.

Ashutosh has built a reputation as a reliable finisher in the IPL. He previously represented Punjab Kings before joining Delhi Capitals, who bought him for Rs 3.80 crore at the mega auction two years ago. In IPL 2026, he scored 171 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of over 180.

His ability to score quickly in the final overs could make him a useful addition to the Gujarat batting line-up. The Titans are also believed to be considering the release of Shahrukh Khan, which could create an opening for another Indian middle-order batter.

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Gujarat had reportedly explored a similar trade involving fast bowler Ashok Sharma a few months ago. The franchise had approached another team with an offer to exchange the pacer for a finisher, but the proposal was not accepted.

The Titans have several fast-bowling options, including Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma. This gives them some flexibility to consider a trade involving one of their pace bowlers.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, also have reasons to strengthen their bowling department. They recently traded T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad and remain uncertain about Mitchell Starc’s availability for the upcoming season.

Apart from Gujarat, Lucknow Super Giants could also be among the franchises interested in strengthening their batting. LSG have a strong pace attack featuring Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav and Anrich Nortje.

However, neither Delhi Capitals nor Gujarat Titans have officially confirmed an agreement.