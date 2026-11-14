Gurnoor Brar added to India’s Test squad for New Zealand series as team management decides to remove Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav will be sent back home to India to feature in the Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh

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Shubman Gill (left) and Gurnoor Brar (right) (Photo: ANI)

In a latest development, right-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar has been added to the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand starting from November 19 onwards. The two red-ball matches will also conclude the on-going all-format series between India and the Blackcaps with the second leg all set to end tomorrow after the fifth ODI.

Less than five days before the start of the Test series, the Indian team management decided to include an extra pacer into the side instead of a spinner. With conditions likely to support the pacers, Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was omitted from the squad and will be sent back to India.

An official statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that Brar will replace Kuldeep, who will be sent back home to feature in the Ranji Trophy matches. The wrist spinner represents Uttar Pradesh in the competition.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026 in Wellington. Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India,” BCCI’s statement read.

Gurnoor Brar is due to join the Test side at Wellington today, meaning that he will not take part in the series concluding fifth ODI at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. Brar has been in a decent form in the one-day series, racking up 9 wickets from three matches with a best of 4/30 in the second ODI.

The Indian team will step out in the Test series with a total of seven pacers and only tow full-time spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Brar will join the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Brar is expected to make his debut in the longest format as his bowling style could put the Kiwi batters in trouble. He has become well versed with the conditions and the Indian team management will bank on him to do well.

India’s updated Test squad

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar.

India’s updated squad for fifth ODI

Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (VC), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.